Madeline Stewart from Blowing Rock to compete for Mrs. USA title to bring awareness about infertility and pregnancy loss

Madeline Stewart (official head shot). Photo provided.

Blowing Rock resident, Madeline Stewart, has been accepted to compete for the International Mrs. USA title in January 2026. As a former Mrs. North Carolina American and semi-finalist for the national Mrs. American title, Madeline is no stranger to pageantry.

“After struggling with infertility for the past few years, my husband Ian and I were able to conceive naturally in March of 2025. Three months into our pregnancy, I lost our baby boy in a traumatic miscarriage that took a huge toll on my body, self-esteem, and mental health, “says Stewart. “I knew I wanted to share my story on pregnancy loss and infertility and encourage other women who have struggled that there is hope and healing during this journey. I wanted to bring a purpose to my pain while also doing something for myself, and pageantry was the right answer for me during this season.”

Madeline’s platform for the pageant is the March of Dimes. She has attended events in the Southeast and plans to participate in the March for Babies walks across the United States in 2026. Madeline has started a community on Threads to share her story as well as encourage other women struggling with pregnancy loss and infertility.

“Pageantry for me is a chance to promote nonprofits and platforms that are close to my heart. In addition to the March of Dimes, I am also fundraising and promoting Still She Rose, a nonprofit centered on women’s mental health,” says Stewart. “As an eating disorder survivor and now miscarriage survivor, I am a walking testament to overcoming trials in the mental health arena. Through sharing my story on social media and now in pageantry, I want to encourage other women that, through community and a focus on health and wellness, there is healing and help for all those undergoing difficult times. I chose the International Mrs. USA system because they have a great balance of beauty and service across the United States. I hope to represent our town well in addition to the Southern State region.“

You can follow along with Madeline’s journey on Instagram at @madelinebrownstewart. The pageant will be held in Orlando, FL, on January 4th. If she wins, Madeline will go on to compete in the International Mrs. pageant in September in New York City.