Lauren Waterworth and Cathy Futral are the Next Artists in Residency at Edgewood Cottage

Two artists will greet visitors at Edgewood Cottage from June 21 through June 27: Lauren Waterworth, Oils, and Cathy Futral, Watercolor and Acrylics.

Lauren Waterworth grew up in Watauga County and has lived in Western North Carolina most of her life. She minored in Studio Art at Appalachian State while pursuing a major in Geology. She earned a Master’s Degree in Geology from Texas A&M University and a JD from Tulane University Law School. Lauren takes inspiration from the landscape and the natural world around her. In her painting, she tries to capture that joyous, incongruous feeling of familiarity and surprise, of being very much at home and yet being somewhere else. Come explore and enjoy Lauren’s art this week at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

Cathy Futral is an artist who favors watercolor and acrylic mediums, often plein air or working from photographs of her extensive travel in the U.S. and abroad. She is an active member of the Florida Watercolor Society and has over 40 years of experience as an art educator. Perhaps you will remember Cathy as a Demo Artist and Ambassador for Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff. She has received a number of awards for excellence in teaching art. Come meet Cathy this week at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

