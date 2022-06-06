Jack Hamrick is the Artist in Residence This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through June 12

Thunder Mtn. Close Up

Artist Jack Hamrick will be spending this week at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock as part of the Artists in Residence program.

Art history, life experience, nature and fellow artists are ready sources of inspiration for Jack’s vividly expressive paintings, many inspired by the Appalachian mountains. Having painted all around the world, Jack finds western North Carolina’s High Country to be the perfect muse by which to paint and live. Come learn more about Jack’s paintings and his work with children using art as therapy, from June 6th through June 12th at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com

