Andrew Colley mid-race during the National Cross Country Championships on Jan. 21 in Mechanicsville, Va. He place second and qualified for the U.S. team. He will compete with the U.S. team on Feb. 18 in Bathurst, Australia. Photo by @pacephoto, courtesy of ZAP Endurance

By David Rogers

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Blowing Rock’s On/ZAP Endurance head coach Pete Rea started looking for a ride to New South Wales, Australia on Jan. 21. That’s because one of his veteran team members, Andrew Colley, placed second in USA Track & Field’s National Cross Country Championships staged at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, Va., near Richmond — and just four seconds behind unattached Colorado athlete, Emmanuel Bor.

