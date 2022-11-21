Famous Toastery Launches A Not-So-Basic Fall Menu

Famous Toastery, the 25-plus unit better breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise, has always stood out with quality ingredients, a made-from-scratch menu and a commitment to excelling in the better breakfast segment. Now, it’s rolling out a not-so-basic menu for the Fall season in partnership with local North Carolina favorite Abby’s Better Nut Butter.

Available until November 27th at specific locations, including all corporate locations and select franchise locations, customers will be able to come in and taste the “Famously Fresh” new Fall food and beverage menu at Famous Toastery.

The “Not-Your-Basic Fall Menu” includes items such as the Autumn Bisque, the Harvest Salad, Carrot Cake French Toast Casserole, Apple Oatmeal Bake, Pumpkin Flapjacks and Pumpkin Waffles. Diners can also order flavorful Fall cocktails such as the Spiked Warm Apple Cider, Apple Cider Mimosa, the Fall Coffee Flight (hot or cold) and, of course, the Not-Your-Basic Pumpkin Spice Latte.

With a mantra of “Be Famous,” Famous Toastery recently rolled out a revamped menu and a new “Famously Fresh” tagline. As part of that rollout, the brand launched a systemwide partnership with Abby’s Better Nut Butter.

“This partnership is very special to us,” said Lorna Martinez, Director of Marketing. “Abby is located in our own backyard, and we believe in the product tremendously. Abby uses real, simple ingredients to create a product that aligns with Famous Toastery. We are thrilled to create a marriage between our two brands.”

Raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, Abby’s Better Nut Butter founder Abby Kircher has always been invested in her health and creating a healthy lifestyle. With a drive to bridge the gap between taste and health, Abby took out her food processor, nuts, and a few natural sweeteners and began making an array of nut butter flavors and bites to create what is known today as Abby’s Better. Today, just a few years later, that product has fans all over the country.

“Abby’s Better Nut Butter is headquartered in the town over from where we started in North Carolina,” said Martinez. “When we were recently going through and updating our menu, we knew there was a great opportunity to bring Abby into the process.

Famous Toastery will leverage this new partnership to introduce a soon-to-be menu staple at its restaurants, Abby’s Better Nut Butter toast, which includes the protein-infused nut butter, bacon crumbles and a drizzle of 100% grade A maple syrup.

Looking ahead, Martinez says the team is planning to utilize their partnership with Abby’s to roll out seasonal menu items moving forward. “We want this to be a recognizable and long-lasting relationship, not just a one-off,” she said.

Famous Toastery customers will be able to enjoy the new Fall menu through November 27th and a new holiday menu will launch December 5th and be available at specific locations.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to “Be Famous” in their local community by offering “Famously Fresh” meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where “every server is your server”. The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2020 and 2019, Famous Toastery placed on Restaurant Business’ The Future 50, featuring the fastest-growing small chains. Famous Toastery was ranked No. 9 in the Full-Service Restaurants category of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Rankings in 2019 and 2022. In 2018, Famous Toastery received recognition by CNBC as a top franchise to buy, FSR Magazine as one of the Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off, Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest growing companies and Franchise Times’ Top 200+ franchise opportunities. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com

