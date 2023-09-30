Many Families and Friends Enjoy Blowing Rock School Fall Festival on September 30

Face painting was just one of many offerings at the Fall Festival. Photo by Sam Garrett.

By Harley Nefe

Hundreds of people from the community came together on September 30 to make the Blowing Rock School’s Fall Festival event a success.

Face painting was just one of many offerings at the Fall Festival. Photo by Sam Garrett.

“This is our second year,” explained Ashley Salley, PTO Board member. “Our PTO was defunct during the covid years, but we built it back up last year, and we’re really proud to host this event for the second time.”

Taking place at the field next to the school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees were encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs as they were able to enjoy music and a plethora of food options. Beautiful weather made the festival even more enjoyable, as smiling faces could be seen all around having fun in the sun.

With bounce houses, face painting, photo booths, fairy hair, carnival games and a dunk tank, there were a lot of activities for students and their families to explore.

“It was great; It just got busier and busier,” described Elaine Miller, a second-grade teacher. “Everybody was so happy. It was a big community event with people gathering – different generations and lots of children!”

New to the event this year was a silent auction featuring a variety of goods.

“Our committee has done a fabulous job, and we are so grateful for our local community for all the donations that they made,” Salley shared. “It’s huge! To see what we’ve accomplished in so little time makes us feel really proud to be a part of this community.”

New to the event this year was the silent auction. Photo by Sam Garrett.

Along with the many volunteers, Blowing Rock School would like to thank Canvas Beauty Bar, Hellbender Bed & Beverage, Vidalia, Mellow Mushroom, The Pedalin’ Pig, Myers Kitchen and Pantry, Los Arcoiris, Birdies Coffee & Treats, Stick Boy Bread Company, Lou Lou’s Cotton Candy and Frosties Ice Cream Express for their support.

The mission of the Blowing Rock School Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) is to help every Rocket reach the stars by supporting teachers, staff and families. Money raised from this event will go to providing opportunities to students by funding teacher requests for classroom materials, special projects, field trips and more. For more information, please email blowingrockschoolpto@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

