Earl Davis, Barbara Ballesty and David Ballesty are the Artists in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through July 18

Two artists will host visitors to Edgewood Cottage from July 12 through July 18.

In Earl Davis’ landscape paintings, he explores the effect of light on scenes in nature as he takes inspiration from hiking national parks, roaming trails on the Blue Ridge, and fishing the magic streams of the High Country. Earl’s work has been described as a compelling, “realistic impressionism” style of painting. Earl authors a column in The Blowing Rocket entitled “Raccoon Theology” and is pastor of Middle Fork Baptist Church. Come explore Earl’s artwork this week at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

Barbara and David Ballesty create decorative and functional pottery. Located in beautiful Artists Alley in Blowing Rock, the Ballestys offer custom pottery for both functional needs and sheer enjoyment, including serving vessels, dinnerware, vases, and decorative sculpture. The Ballestys have offered their artwork through Blowing Rock Pottery over time. They would love to meet you at Edgewood Cottage this week in Blowing Rock.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

