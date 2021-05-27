Dr. Anthony Zeiss to Serve as Guest Speaker at American Legion’s Annual Memorial Day Program in Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park on May 29 at 11 a.m.

Dr. Anthony (Tony) Zeiss will be the guest speaker at the American Legion’s annual Memorial Day Program in Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park on Saturday May 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. The community is invited to attend.

Dr. Zeiss, one of the nation’s most outstanding educators, was the President of Charlotte’s Central Piedmont Community College for 23 years until his retirement in 2016.

During his tenure, Dr. Zeiss built CPCC from one campus to six campuses serving 70,000 students per year. Under his leadership, CPCC became the nation’s most outstanding educational institution for workplace development. This focus on workplace development enabled Charlotte to attract many international and national firms to locate facilities in the area. This was a major boost to Charlotte and North Carolina’s outstanding economic growth during Dr. Zeiss’ Presidency. Dr. Zeiss’ advice is often sought by national leaders on educational issues.

After retirement from CPCC, Dr. Zeiss became the first Executive Director of the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. He successfully led the opening of that outstanding attraction. Returning to North Carolina Dr. Zeiss became the first Executive Director of a special training program for corporate Chief Executive Officers sponsored by Charlotte’s Coca Cola Consolidated.

Along the way, Dr. Zeiss has written 20 books on education, leadership and motivation. He is recognized as one of North Carolina’s most outstanding speakers having addressed numerous groups and organizations. He has led a major effort to recognize notable individuals and events in North Carolina history. He has served on numerous boards of corporations and organizations.

He and his wife Beth have retired, but they remain very active in leadership of various organizations. They enjoy spending most of their time now at their Blowing Rock area home.

Blowing Rock Civic Association is pleased to sponsor the event to honor those who have served our country.

