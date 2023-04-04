Down and dirty, Cutlip and older Eagle Scout volunteers get started on new ‘pump track’

One of several truck and trailer loads full of debris and branches Evan Cutlip and his work crew removed from the new pump track site on April 1. Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — It may not be often that adolescent and teenage boys — as well as grownups — will give up a sunny Saturday to get hot and sweaty doing hard, physical labor for no pay. Then again, almost all in the group helping Evan Cutlip get started on his Eagle Scout community service project have already earned their Eagle Scout badges.

At one point, there were as many as five chainsaws buzzing in the patch of real estate between the Davant Field baseball diamond and Clark Street. Cutlip and his crew cleared out overgrown sections of rhododendron and hauled off at least five truck and trailer loads of limbs and debris while leaving all of the trees standing and most of the rhododendrons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

