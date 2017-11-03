Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock Welcomes Bradley Anderholm as New General Manager

Published Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11:00 am

Bradley Anderholm, whose background includes more than 30 years of hospitality administration experience, takes the helm as General Manager of Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock, as Margaret Holder steps down following 27 years of service.

Blowing Rock, NC – November 2, 2017 — It is with great pleasure that we announce Chetola Resort’s new General Manager (GM), Bradley Anderholm. He began work this past week and brings with him a wealth of experience in the hospitality business.

Anderholm began his illustrious career with Hilton Hotels at age 16 and earned his degree in the Culinary Arts from the Culinary Institute of America. Groomed by Atlanta’s restaurant magnate Pano Karatossos of the famous Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, Anderholm rose to Chief Financial Officer as the organization opened nine restaurants in the Greater Atlanta market. He has helped with big turnarounds at destinations such as Callaway Gardens, and coordinated diverse properties like Lanier Islands, Cypress Bend and Amelia Island Plantation. In his previous role as Chief Operating Officer, Anderholm oversaw the nation’s Park Service Hotels (Yellowstone, Harrison’s Hot Springs Resort, and The Majestic Yosemite Hotel, etc.) and became well acquainted with the international tourism markets of Asia and Europe.

“We are excited that Bradley has chosen to join our Chetola family and look forward with great anticipation to the collaboration with our fine staff as we attain new heights,” says Chetola proprietor Kent Tarbutton. “I am thrilled to be part of the Chetola family,” says Anderholm. “I have been to resorts all over the world, and this is honestly one of the most beautiful resorts I have ever seen. That’s one thing that attracted me to Chetola, along with the people and the beauty of the High Country.”

Margaret Holder steps down as GM of Chetola after 27 years of great service to the resort. “Margaret leaves to find the next mountain to climb, an adventure that comes as no surprise to those who know her,” says Tarbutton. “Her diligence, hard work, and ability took her from a young, newly married front desk reservation agent in 1990 to the top leadership role in 2010.”

As the mother of three great kids, a civic leader, volunteer and GM, Holder led 200-plus co-workers at the resort. She expertly orchestrated the vast array of tasks and anticipated the needs and desires of 30,000-40,000 guests per year. Holder selected, inspired and worked alongside 10 managers, all of whom built great teams and guest experiences that put Chetola on the map in the hospitality world. She fostered genuine relationships that led to friendships across the resort and throughout the High Country. Says Tarbutton, “I am grateful for the time Margaret invested, the care she extended, and the indelible mark she leaves on Chetola — and many of us — as she follows new dreams.”

Chetola Resort is an 87-acre vacation destination in Blowing Rock, NC, featuring Chetola Lodge, the Bob Timberlake Inn, privately owned one to four-bedroom condominiums, Timberlake’s Restaurant, and the Spa at Chetola. 185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock, NC 28605. 828.295.5500.

