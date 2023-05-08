Casting Bread Announces 8th Annual Ducky Regatta to Increase Food Security

Blowing Rock, N.C – Casting Bread invites everyone to the 8th Annual Ducky Regatta on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 10:57a.m. – 3:05 p.m. at 194 Aho Road in Blowing Rock. The event is free and open to the public.
This event is the perfect way to spend a day with your kids! The regatta features multiple heats of duck races that culminate with the championship race in the early afternoon. The sponsor of the winning duck will receive a $300 cash prize.
Besides duck races, the fun includes bounce houses, cakewalks, outdoor games, corn hole, crafts, and so much more. You can sponsor a duck race entry for $5.00 in advance, or $6.00 at the event. All proceeds benefit Casting Bread. Find more information and sponsor a duck online at www.increasefoodsecurity.org. The Ducky Regatta is the only rubber duck race in North Carolina endorsed and sanctioned by the American Duck Racing Association of America. Quack, quack!
You must be logged in to post a comment.