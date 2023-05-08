Casting Bread Announces 8th Annual Ducky Regatta to Increase Food Security

Ducks racing down the Middle Fork River in 2022.

Enjoying the bounce house at the Ducky Regatta in 2022.

Blowing Rock, N.C – Casting Bread invites everyone to the 8th Annual Ducky Regatta on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 10:57a.m. – 3:05 p.m. at 194 Aho Road in Blowing Rock. The event is free and open to the public.

This event is the perfect way to spend a day with your kids! The regatta features multiple heats of duck races that culminate with the championship race in the early afternoon. The sponsor of the winning duck will receive a $300 cash prize.

Besides duck races, the fun includes bounce houses, cakewalks, outdoor games, corn hole, crafts, and so much more. You can sponsor a duck race entry for $5.00 in advance, or $6.00 at the event. All proceeds benefit Casting Bread. Find more information and sponsor a duck online at www.increasefoodsecurity.org. The Ducky Regatta is the only rubber duck race in North Carolina endorsed and sanctioned by the American Duck Racing Association of America. Quack, quack!

Enjoying crafts at the Ducky Regatta in 2022. Onlookers anticipating the winner of the 2022 Ducky Regatta. Pumping water down the man made race way at the 2022 Ducky Regatta

Members of the App State Dance Team volunteering at the 2022 Ducky Regatta.

