Brandon Walker says thank you in a tangible way for Thanksgiving

Unloading the turkeys to place in the freezer inside of Blowing Rock Academy. Photo provided.

Written by: Sam Garrett

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – For five consecutive years, local resident Brandon Walker has provided turkeys for Blowing Rock’s town employees at Thanksgiving and Christmas. This year he supplied 80 turkeys to distribute to the families of the 78 current employees.

“I do this at Thanksgiving and Christmas as a show of appreciation to the town employees for their hard work and devotion,” Walker said. “Every year there are numerous examples of the employees going above and beyond, which makes our town the special place that it is.”

Walker grew up in Blowing Rock and moved back from New York in 2020. Since returning home, he continues his law practice in New York and serves on Blowing Rock’s board of adjustments and planning board, along with other volunteer endeavors.

Brandon Walker in front of the almost to capacity freezer at Blowing Rock Academy. Photo provided.

“On behalf of the town employees, we wish to express our gratitude to Brandon Walker for his remarkable generosity over the past five years,” Town Manager Shane Fox said. “His selfless acts have provided hundreds of turkeys to our employees, that in turn have fed families, friends and loved ones. Brandon embodies the spirit of community and kindness that we all strive for in today’s world.”