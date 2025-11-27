Blue Ridge Brokerage and Mountain Fence & Deck partner to donate over 600 pounds of food to Casting Bread

Ashley Marinelli Marketing Director with Blue Ridge Brokerage (BRB) and Mountain Fence and Deck (MFD), Clara Coffey, Executive Director with Casting Bread, Kris Testori, Board Member for Casting Bread, Diann Miller, Operations Manager with Casting Bread, Rachel Setzer Marketing and Administrative Coordinator with Mountain Fence and Deck (MFD), Jacob Potter, Fence Estimator with Mountain Fence and Deck (MFD)

Written by: Sam Garrett

Blowing Rock, NC — Blue Ridge Brokerage and Mountain Fence & Deck proudly announce the successful completion of their joint community food drive. The food drive launched on November 10and the donations arrived at Casting Bread on November 20. The businesses collected donations from their employees and the greater community.

The food drive provided over 600 poundsof food to Casting Bread. The donated food will stock Casting Bread’s shelves and help feed households across Watauga County and surrounding areas. The two organizations chose Casting Bread because of their belief in the mission to serve members of our community in need and Casting Bread’s innovative pantry model, which emphasizes dignity, autonomy and respect.

“Casting Bread is grateful for, and truly relies on, the kind of community support shown by Blue Ridge Brokerage and Mountain Fence & Deck,” Casting Bread’s Director of Community Relations Alec Wall said. “Their generosity, along with the donations collected through the food drive, helps us continue meeting the growing needs of our neighbors.”

“We’re honored to play a small role in helping families right here in the High Country,” said Scott Gordon, owner of Blue Ridge Brokerage. “The generosity we saw from clients and community members was inspiring, and we’re thankful to join Mountain Fence and Deck in supporting Casting Bread.”

“As a local company, we see firsthand the needs within our community,” said Tommy Hampton, co-owner of Mountain Fence & Deck. “Being able to help Casting Bread with this food drive is a reminder of what can happen when neighbors come together.”

Casting Bread continues to serve as a vital resource for the region, providing food assistance, nutrition programs and compassionate support to local individuals and families. Contributions like this help ensure the nonprofit can meet the rising demand and maintain its mission of feeding the community with dignity.

Blue Ridge Brokerage and Mountain Fence & Deck plan to make this partnership an annual initiative, reaffirming their commitment to giving back to the communities where they live and work.