ZAP Endurance team member Dan Schaffer lines up at the start of the Hokie Invitational Men’s 1 Mile Run on Jan. 20. Photo by Ryan Warrenburg, courtesy of ZAP Endurance.

By David Rogers

BLACKSBURG, Va. — His time was roughly two seconds slower than his personal best of a year ago, but ZAP Endurance team member Dan Schaffer’s time of 3:59.60 was the fastest of a fast field on Jan. 20 in the 1 Mile Run event of the Hokie Invitational.

