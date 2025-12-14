Blowing Rock Women’s Club Officer Installation 2026

Secretary Kaye Warren, Treasurer Barbara Gottschalk, Co-President Marilyn Disch, C0-President Vickie Hawkins, Past Co-President Jackie Christian

Not pictured: Past Co-President Cristy McKinney, Membership Chair Olga Lazo

Provided by: Blowing Rock Women’s Club

At the December Blowing Rock Women’s Club Meeting the officers were sworn in to lead the nonprofit group for 2026. Co-Presidents are Marilyn Disch and Vickie Hawkins. Kaye Warren, Barbara Gottschalk and Olga Lazo will serve as Secretary, Treasurer and Membership Chair, respectively for another year. Jackie Christian and Cristy McKinney will serve on the board of directors again as Past Co-Presidents.

“I am very excited to serve again as Co-President of the Club,” remarked Marilyn. “I want to thank our Past Co-President Daryl Mathias for her amazing efforts and for leading us to the Club’s best year ever in fundraising for local student scholarships.”

The Club’s mission is to promote education by providing educational scholarships to students who attended Blowing Rock School or live within the Blowing Rock School District and who graduate in Watauga County or from UNCSA or NCSSM. This year the organization awarded over 130 thousand dollars in scholarships.

The Women’s Club operates the Village Thrift Store located in Blowing Rock. The store opened in 2019 and has raised nearly half a million dollars in scholarships over the past five years. The Club also engages in other community projects.

“We are very grateful for the continued support from our community,” explained Vickie, a member since 2017. “Without the donations of clothes, household décor, small appliances, books, toys, kitchen essentials…you name it, our thrift store would not have the high quality items to sell to raise the funds for our scholarship program.”

Village Thrift is open year-round and managed by volunteers. Store hours are 10am – 3pm. The months of Jan – April, it is open Thursday through Saturday and Wednesday through Saturday, May through December. The Store is located at 8332 Valley Blvd in Blowing Rock. For information about donating or becoming a volunteer, please call 828.414.9900 or email brwomensclub1@gmail.com You can check out the Store’s weekly items by following the Blowing Rock Women’s Club Facebook Page. Donations are greatly appreciated and accepted while the store is open.