Blowing Rock WinterFest Brings Winter Fun January 25 – 28; Run Down of Events Here

Polar Bear Plunge

The 26th Blowing Rock WinterFest event is right around the corner, featuring a calendar full of seasonal activities. From Thursday, January 25 through Sunday, January 28, everyone is encouraged to join in the celebration. Don’t hibernate- celebrate!

“Blowing Rock WinterFest offers unique opportunities to come out and celebrate this exciting season,” says event coordinator, John Goheen. “Of all our events, I think this festival really showcases our town’s hospitality and fun-loving spirit!”

Since 1998, Blowing Rock WinterFest has been bringing extra fun to the winter season. Over the years, the festival has grown to present a wide variety of activities and programming, most with a give-back component for the community. The 2024 festival will see the return of two much-loved events: the WinterFest Wine Tasting & Auction and the WinterPaws Dog Show.

“We are thrilled to have the return of The WinterPaws Dog Show and The Wine Tasting and Auction back to our list of events for the WinterFest celebration,” John added. “These events always pull in such a crowd and really make an impact on our WinterFest celebration. If you haven’t experienced them before, be sure to check them both out this year. On top of just being a blast to attend, they both raise money for great causes!”

The Wine Tasting offers an exceptional selection of international and NC wines, and is directly followed by the auction. Attendees who participate in the auction will have the opportunity to bid on vacation packages, wines, glassware, and lots more with incredibly low starting bids on many items. It’s fast-paced and lots of fun! Proceeds from the auction go to Rotary’s Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust.

Ice sculptors

The WinterPaws Dog Show invites everyone to show off their four-legged best friend or just come to see the cutest dogs around! This good-natured exhibition includes fun categories like Most Clever Trick, Best Dressed, and Owner/Pet Lookalike. Registration is paid by donation of canned goods or cash. Food items will go to the Hunger & Health Coalition, and proceeds from registrations and event admission will benefit local law enforcement K-9 units.

Several Blowing Rock WinterFest events have become highly anticipated, like the Polar Bear Plunge at Chetola Lake. Hundreds of spectators gather to watch folks in zany costumes take the plunge! Many are plunging to raise awareness and funds for their favorite local non-profit. Plunge registration is open to anyone who wants to take a dip in the icy water. Those who prefer to stay dry in the chilly temperatures can join in to help countdown participants from the lakeside firepit. Spectator admission is free. John Carter of WBTV Charlotte returns as emcee, bringing lots of energy and humor to the event.

There’s so much more packed into the weekend, starting with WinterFeast, presented at Green Park Inn. At WinterFeast, diners sample a variety of culinary treats provided by several local restaurants. This event has already sold out!

The Rotary Chilly Chili Challenge is another crowd favorite. Long-time festival attendees will find this year’s location familiar; the gym at Blowing Rock School offers plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the various flavors on offer. At the Rotary Chilly Chili Challenge, guests are invited to warm up with samples of chili and make donations to place votes for the best one in town! Donations and ticket proceeds go to partnered non-profits.

At the WinterFest Beer Garden, attendees will taste some of the best local beers from around the High Country. The Four Seasons Ballroom at Meadowbrook Inn, with its wraparound windows and view of the duck pond, is a bright and welcoming new location for the Beer Garden. This is a shift from previous years where the Beer Garden was an outdoor event.

“We’ve moved to presenting the Beer Garden indoors, where attendees can be more comfortable and the experience isn’t impacted by weather conditions,” John says.

Enjoying a glass of beer at the Town Tavern Restaurant

Several festival activities are free of charge. The Ice Stroll, opening Friday night of the festival, features a collection of custom ice carvings hosted at local businesses. Be sure to stop by each one to take a look and maybe a photo or two- maps of locations will be available. Folks can watch the creation of more frozen masterpieces in Memorial Park on Saturday. Live Ice Carving Demonstrations are a centerpiece of the festival, with the talented team from Artisan Ice Sculptures creating carvings throughout the afternoon. Downtown hayrides, the Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort, and Square Dancing at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum are free to enjoy as well.

There’s even more, including the Silent Auction, Cork & Canvas classes, and the classic Pancake Breakfast fundraiser at Blowing Rock School. Don’t miss great activities all weekend just off Main Street, too, with the Tomahawk Hill Winterhawk Tournament, Winter Duck Derby and Frozen Heart Adventure at Mystery Hill.

Ice sculptor

Tickets are available at BlowingRockWinterFest.com, along with the full schedule of events and participation information.

Blowing Rock is accessible from anywhere in the region, less than two hours from Charlotte and Greensboro, three hours from Knoxville and Raleigh, and five hours from Atlanta and Charleston. A wide range of accommodations is available; visit blowingrock.com/lodging for details.

Blowing Rock WinterFest, which has been named a AAA “Top Pick” and a Top 20 Event by Southeastern Tourism Society, is organized by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and presented by Hendrick Luxury Group.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

