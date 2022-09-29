Blowing Rock volleyball topples Bethel, 2-0

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — It was 8th Grader Night at Blowing Rock School for the Rockets’ volleyball duel against Bethel. The home team celebrated with a 2-0 sweep over the team from western Watauga County, 25-9, 25-18.

After the Rockets dominated Bethel in the opening set, the visitors looked like they were going to return the favor in the second, jumping out to a 14-7 lead. But Blowing Rock reeled off an 8-1 run to knot the set at 15-15, then finished off the match with another run of 10-3.

Blowing Rock middle blocker Alaina Ott (13) looks to set up an outside hitter for a kill shot on Sept. 27 vs. Bethel. Photo by David Rogers

Elsewhere in Watauga County, host Hardin Park extended its league dominance with 2-0 sweeps over Mabel (25-11, 25-19) and Valle Crucis (25-7, 25-15), while edged Valle Crucis in three sets, 25-12, 22-25, 15-8.

In the other tri-match at Parkway, the host school prevailed over Green Valley, 2-0 (25-2, 25-21) and Cove Creek, 2-0 (25-18, 25-16). In turn, Cove Creek swept Green Valley, 2-0 (25-17, 25-21).

MIDDLE SCHOOL LEAGUE STANDINGS as of Sept. 27

Hardin Park (11-0) Parkway (10-1) Cove Creek (6-5) Blowing Rock (5-5) Mabel (4-7) Valle Crucis (3-7) Bethel (2-8) Green Valley (1-9)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

