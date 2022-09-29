Blowing Rock volleyball topples Bethel, 2-0

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — It was 8th Grader Night at Blowing Rock School for the Rockets’ volleyball duel against Bethel. The home team celebrated with a 2-0 sweep over the team from western Watauga County, 25-9, 25-18.
After the Rockets dominated Bethel in the opening set, the visitors looked like they were going to return the favor in the second, jumping out to a 14-7 lead. But Blowing Rock reeled off an 8-1 run to knot the set at 15-15, then finished off the match with another run of 10-3.
Elsewhere in Watauga County, host Hardin Park extended its league dominance with 2-0 sweeps over Mabel (25-11, 25-19) and Valle Crucis (25-7, 25-15), while edged Valle Crucis in three sets, 25-12, 22-25, 15-8.
In the other tri-match at Parkway, the host school prevailed over Green Valley, 2-0 (25-2, 25-21) and Cove Creek, 2-0 (25-18, 25-16). In turn, Cove Creek swept Green Valley, 2-0 (25-17, 25-21).
MIDDLE SCHOOL LEAGUE STANDINGS as of Sept. 27
- Hardin Park (11-0)
- Parkway (10-1)
- Cove Creek (6-5)
- Blowing Rock (5-5)
- Mabel (4-7)
- Valle Crucis (3-7)
- Bethel (2-8)
- Green Valley (1-9)
