Blowing Rock Town Council’s January meeting

Written by Sam Garrett

The Blowing Rock Town Council held its monthly meeting on January 13, 2026. All members of the council attended.

There were no public comments during the meeting.

Blowing Rock Police Chief Nathan Kirk made comments about Officer Daniel Harrison who has served the department since June 2019. As of the meeting date, Officer Harrison had completed over 1,166 hours of law enforcement training and was presented with his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate.

Blowing Rock Police Chief Nathan Kirk presenting an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate to Daniel Harrison. Photo provided.

Blowing Rock Chamber CEO Robin Miller presented a brief review of the chamber’s 2025 activities and shared some plans for 2026. Chamber highlights from 2025 included:

Opened the Visitor Center seven days a week during peak season

The 2025 budget, projected to be at a deficit, will instead close at a surplus

Great new chamber partnership with CCC&TI which is doing new business development

Automation of the customer relationship management system update

“It took a lot of work, but we will be closing 2025 in the black,” Miller said regarding 2025. “Our partnership with CCC&TI has made an important impact with our membership.”

Miller outlined the following 2026 Chamber of Commerce planning topics:

Minor changes in the partnership program

Main goal is economic impact

Collecting data about parking – focused on employees

Committed to listening to everyone

Hours for Art in the Park will be 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Third year of home show: It is growing so it will be held at Blowing Rock School

Leadership challenge is coming in 2026

Discussing new ideas including Blowing Rock Bucks, Taste of Blowing Rock and a certificate program for the hospitality workforce

The town council voted on appointments for various boards as follows:

Appointment of David Harwood to the Council of Governments: 5-0 vote to approve

Appointment of Doug Matheson to the TDA board: 5-0 vote to approve

Appointment of Pete Gherini to the Economic Development Board: 4-1 to approve, Melissa Tausche voted no, suggesting that the seat should be open to the public since it is not required to be a sitting council member.

Council members stated their closing remarks:

Mayor Sellers reminded attendees of the town council retreat scheduled for January 26-27 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Conference Center.

Councilman Harwood thanked Blowing Rock Interim Town Manager Lane Bailey for taking responsibility to lead the upcoming retreat.

Councilman Miller also thanked Mr. Bailey and said, “It has been a pleasure working with him so far.”

Councilman Matheson mentioned that the NC House will meet on January 14 about property taxes. “They are looking at reductions in taxes for senior and folks with disabilities,” Matheson said.

Councilwoman Tausche thanked Mr. Bailey for orientation. She also stated she planned to send a survey to voters on January 15 to ask residents about their focus areas. “Please respond when you get a text,” Tausche said.

The meeting ended in 32 minutes.