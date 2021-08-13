Blowing Rock Town Council Passes Resolution Honoring Woodlands Barbeque

By Nathan Ham

Woodlands Barbeque in Blowing Rock received a special honor from the Blowing Rock Town Council as they passed a resolution celebrating the historic 40-year run that the restaurant had since opening as Woodlands in 1980.

Butch and Gina Triplett, and Jim and Peggy Houston founded the restaurant in 1977 and it was originally known as Grubstake before the name and menu changed to the iconic Woodlands Barbeque three years later. The restaurant survived an arson attempt in 1990 and came back stronger than ever.

In addition to the millions of food orders they have filled over the years, Woodlands was known for the multiple charitable causes that they supported over the last 44 years, including Hospitality House, the Hunter and Health Coalition, Blowing Rock Community Foundation, Rotary International, the Kiwanis Club and programs at Appalachian State University.

The town’s resolution honored the Tripletts and the Houstons for their years of providing a positive economic and community impact for Blowing Rock.

The resolution was signed on August 10 as a day to honor the restaurant and its owners.

Pedalin’ Pig owner Ethan Anderson purchased the restaurant to add to the two other Pedalin’ Pig locations in Boone and Banner Elk.

