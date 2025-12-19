Blowing Rock town council meeting December 9.

Written by Sam Garrett

During the December 9 town council meeting in Blowing Rock, Mayor Charlie Sellers introduced Lane Bailey as new interim town manager. The council announced that the annual town retreat will be held January 26-28 at the Blowing Rock Conference Center.

“The public is welcome to attend and observe but not to comment,” Sellers said.

The meeting included the swearing of Charlie Sellers as mayor, and Doug Matheson, Wayne Miller and Melissa Tausche for town council.

Bailey communicated the town would hold an orientation for the two new council members and mentioned an upcoming class titled Essentials of Local Government.

“I highly recommend this class to new council members and existing members,” Bailey said.

Bailey spoke about the many complaints about parking tickets issued in the parking lot at the post office. He explained that the lot is privately owned, rather than by the town or the USPS. He made it clear that the local government does not have any control over the property or the fees charged for parking violations. He mentioned that town staff have been in contact with the owners and that they may be lowering the fees.

Sellers thanked town staff for their hard work during snow removal and response to the weather conditions. He also welcomed new council members Wayne Miller and Melissa Tausche. He went on to thank Pete Gherini and Melissa Pickett for the time they served and wished everyone a merry Christmas, happy new year and happy Hannukah.

“Blowing Rock has the best employees; they are dedicated – many, many thanks to them,” Councilwomen Cat Perry said. “I am looking forward to working with Melissa and Wayne on town council. Happy holidays to everyone.”

“Welcome [Wayne and Melissa]. We are so glad you are here,” Councilman David Harwood said. “It was an honor to serve with Melissa and Pete. [I] appreciate the friendship I have developed over the last few years. Thanks to parks and rec for the Christmas parade; I didn’t run over anyone driving the firetruck, so it was a success.”

“It’s an honor to be here and to be chosen by the people of Blowing Rock,” Councilman Wayne Miller said. “I will do my very best not to disappoint you. We have the finest staff in North Carolina.”

“Welcome to Wayne and Melissa,” Councilman Doug Matheson said. “[I] thoroughly enjoyed serving with Pete and the other Melissa.”

“It’s an honor to serve and to have been chosen by the electorate,” Councilwomen Melissa Tausche said. “I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday and merry Christmas.”

Doug Matheson recognized that Watauga County Commissioner Todd Castle was in attendance. Castle briefly addressed town council.

“The new ambulance service goes live in about ten days on December 15,” Castle said. “The next step is working on getting an ambulance over here in Blowing Rock. It will take some time to everything going with the new operation; we are working on it.”

The public portion of the meeting ended and the council entered closed session.