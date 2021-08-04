Blowing Rock State of the Town is Happening on Thursday, August 12 at BRAHM

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, Government & Education Committee in partnership with the Town of Blowing Rock invites all residents and business owners to attend the annual State of the Town event Thursday, August 12 at 5:30 pm at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum. The meeting will be held upstairs in the Community Meeting Room.

Join us to learn about exciting current and future projects in the Town of Blowing Rock as well as look at the economic indicators. The Town’s report will be presented by Mayor Sellers and Town Manager, Shane Fox.

Charles Hardin will update the audience on the current projects and initiatives of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Village Foundation.

Tracy Brown, Executive Director of Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority will present the initiatives of the Authority along with year-end occupancy numbers and how covid19 has affected tourism and marketing of the Village.

This year we are pleased to host Chuck Mantooth, President and CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System to provide an update for the attendees on the Watauga Medical Center expansion project. This has been a major point of interest with the active construction site.

This special event will bring everyone up to date on various projects taking place around Town and the Chamber of Commerce’s events and programs. Questions will be taken in advance via email to [email protected] so that the speakers can ensure that all areas of interest are addressed. Additional questions will also be taken at the conclusion of the presentations.

We look forward to sharing all the great accomplishments and future projects that are planned for the next year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

