Blowing Rock Segment of Middle Fork Greenway Beginning to Take Shape

4 Forty Four Owners Kevin and Lillie Troyer, Blowing Rock Planning and Inspections Department’s Brian Johnson, Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers, MFG Director Wendy Patoprsty, BRC Executive Director David Ray

Provided by: Blue Ridge Conservancy

Blowing Rock, NC – Thanks to cooperation between business owners, the Town of Blowing Rock, elected officials, and Blue Ridge Conservancy, a section of Middle Fork Greenway (MFG) in Blowing Rock is beginning to take shape. The future Blowing Rock segment of trail will be 1.2 miles long beginning at the “Welcome to Blowing Rock” sign trailhead parking area, and will connect folks to the headwaters of the Middle Fork New River, Blue Ridge Parkway, Mountains to Sea trail, Shoppes on the Parkway, downtown Blowing Rock, High Country Regional Visitor Center, The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge, and eventually to the rest of the trail into Boone. Two miles of the MFG are currently open to the public, and progress is happening in additional sections of the trail.

It has been a long path to get to this point, but with the easements donated to the Town of Blowing Rock for the Middle Fork Greenway through 4 Forty Four and the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, the trail is making progress in Blowing Rock. Kevin and Lillie Troyer have been patient advocates supporting the Middle Fork Greenway for years.

“The Middle Fork Greenway is being constructed one segment at a time, and each segment

requires working with landowners, and I am so grateful to have gotten to know incredible

landowners in the corridor who support the greenway, including Kevin and Lillie Troyer at 4 Forty Four,” says MFG Director Wendy Patoprsty. “The Troyers have helped envision a clear path to completing the trail, but there are still many steps involved. We are so grateful for our supportive community and Blowing Rock staff to make this project happen.”

“Lillie, our family and I are honored to contribute to the cause and mission of the Greenway Trail,” says 4 Forty Four owner Kevin Troyer. “To us, this section of the Middle Fork Greenway is much more than a connection of the Village of Blowing Rock to the town of Boone. It is an investment that allows future generations to experience nature along the waterways and forests of our mountain community. When we placed this property under contract, one of the first calls we made was to Wendy at Blue Ridge Conservancy to discuss how the Greenway could be hosted on the property. Wendy, Charlie, and all of the team at the Conservancy have been a pleasure to collaborate with, and we are grateful for their role in our community. Last, yet not least, the staff and leadership at the town of Blowing Rock have been great to work with as we integrated the trail into our master strategy for this property.

The Town of Blowing Rock received an Eastern Federal Lands Access Program (aka EFLAP) grant and funding from a state grant with the help of Representative Ray Pickett to fund the Blowing Rock segments of the MFG, and the 20% match has been funded by the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, individual donors, and foundations such as the Anne Cannon Trust.

Representative Pickett has long been supportive of the project: “I was glad to secure state funding for the construction of the Middle Fork Greenway. The progress made on this project is a testament to the collaborative efforts of state and local partners, especially the fine folks at the Blue Ridge Conservancy.”

“The Town of Blowing Rock recognizes the benefits that projects such as the Middle Fork

Greenway will bring to the community,” according to Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers. “The council and staff have been fully supportive of this project since the first grant was awarded and continue to work in partnership with Blue Ridge Conservancy and other state and federal agencies to keep the project moving forward.” As mayor of Blowing Rock, I wish to thank the Middle Fork Greenway, Blue Ridge Conservancy, and 4 Forty Four for focusing on this new phase of the Middle Fork Greenway. The partnership between the town of Blowing Rock and all of the organizations proves what can be accomplished when many different groups work together.”