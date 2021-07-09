Blowing Rock Police Department Dedicating Memorial to Fallen Officers on July 13

The Town of Blowing Rock and the Blowing Rock Police Department are inviting the public to come out and remember four fallen BRPD officers with a memorial dedication ceremony on July 13.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Police Station. Light refreshments will be served.

Four Blowing Rock Police Department officers will be honored with the memorial, dating back to the first line of duty death for the BRPD. J. Willet Miller died in the line of duty on July 9, 1909. The second officer memorialized is William Dean Greene. Greene died in the line of duty on January 18, 1963. Two others will be memorialized as they died while serving as BRPD officers. Raymond “Ray” Johnson passed away on November 12, 1990 and Timothy A. Hunt passed away on April 1, 2015.

