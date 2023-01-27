Blowing Rock is About to Turn Into an Ice Sculpture Wonderland

One of the many ice sculptures that was on display during the 2020 WinterFest. Photo courtesy of Artisan Ice Sculptures

By Kris Testori

Friday afternoon, a Penske truck will roll into downtown Blowing Rock around noon, loaded with 30 original ice carvings and more than ten large uncarved blocks of ice, in preparations for WinterFest.

The Truck will park at Memorial Park, unload the carvings, and deliver them to each of the local Blowing Rock businesses and establishments that commissioned them. The sculptures are crafted by Artisan Ice Sculptures, one of only five Master Ice Carvers in the United States.

“I am very excited for the visitors of Blowing Rock Winterfest to see the countless hours of creativity, design, and sculpting (at well below freezing temperatures) that myself and the whole team have put into all the pieces this year,” said the lead sculptor at Artisan Ice Sculptures Anne Marie Taberdo. “I hope people will also enjoy watching us sculpt live on Saturday in Memorial Park. I personally love to share this amazing craft with all who dare to be cold enough to see it.”

On Friday evening, take a stroll through Blowing Rock from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and see the 30 ice sculptures displayed in front of businesses in town.

See the amazing Aritian Ice team in action Saturday as they offer live ice carving demonstrations in Memorial Park from noon until 4 p.m. Participants can help choose what the sculpture creates in the ice speed carving competition.

