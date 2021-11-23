Blowing Rock Hosting a Weekend Full of Christmas Fun Friday and Saturday

By Harley Nefe

Blowing Rock’s traditional Christmas celebrations are back this weekend with plenty of fun on Friday and Saturday.

Each year on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Blowing Rock invites residents and visitors to come out and be a part of the Lighting of the Town on Friday followed by the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Events begin at noon on Friday with a chance to get your photo made with Santa Clause until 3 p.m. Carnival games in Memorial Park start at 1:30 p.m. and will last until 4 p.m. Live music begins at 2 p.m. and will continue through 6:30 p.m.

The main event of the evening will be the Lighting of the Town at 5:30 p.m. All events will be held at Memorial Park.

Free Parking is available on Maple Street and in the parking decks by the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum and the American Legion on Wallingford Street. More parking is available at Davant Field on Clark Street, connected to downtown via a walking path through Broyhill Park.

On Saturday, the annual Christmas Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street. As a reminder, Main Street will be closed to parking from midnight the night before until the parade has ended. Since there is no parking available on Main Street for the parade, a complimentary shuttle service will run from the parking lot at Tanger Outlet to Main Street, beginning at 8 a.m. The shuttle will run continuously until 5 p.m.

