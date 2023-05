By Kris Testori

The Village of Blowing Rock has a storied history of captivating people from all over. Photo by Lonnie Webster

With its majestic scenery and charming, quaint downtown, the Village of Blowing Rock has a

storied history of captivating people from all over. The Blowing Rock Historical Society (BRHS) plays a vital role in protecting and documenting the town’s historic character. Founded in 1985

by local residents, the foundation’s mission is to preserve and protect the historical character

and charm of the village.

“We preserve the area’s past while working towards the future,” said BRHS president Tom O’Brien. BRHS offers multiple opportunities to explore Blowing Rock’s history, whether

learning about historic Main Street, visiting the town’s history exhibit at the Blowing Rock Arts

and History Museum, or touring the charming Edgewood Cottage to view the art displayed as

part of the Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program.

O’Brien joined the Blowing Rock Historical Society in 2018 after chairing the Artist in

Residence program and learning about the town’s history. “I became a huge fan of Blowing

Rock’s historic charm and culture after reading Dr. Barry Buxton’s book, ‘Blowing Rock A

Village Tapestry.’ This was a startling turnaround for a guy who generally didn’t enjoy history

classes,” he shared. Buxton authored “A Village Tapestry,” publishing it in 1989. The book

explores the complete history of Blowing Rock and offers an engaging insight into the town’s

colorful past.

After O’Brien became more involved with the Blowing Rock Historical Society, he said he felt

the organization had tremendous potential that needed to be met. “We had most of our history

stored in a locked closet, our membership was aging and declining, and our community wasn’t

being served as effectively as it could have,” he said. O’Brien felt his decades of leadership

experience would benefit the BRHS. “Since getting involved, we as an organization have

successfully brought our history to life for our community. That inspires me to be as active as I

have been.”

BRHS president Tom O’Brien (left) stands with Dr. Barry Buxton, author of A Village Tapestry. Photo by Lonnie Webster

When speaking with various members of the BRHS, a clear theme weaves through each individual’s account of the importance of the group– bringing history to life. O’Brien summarizes, “Our first and most important goal is to continue bringing history to life for our

community. Finding places and ways to present interesting aspects of Blowing Rock is the most important service we can provide our community. We stay focused on making more history available to our community and visitors every year.” Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers, also a board member of BRHS, agrees, “I think every community must embrace their history and find a way to share it,” he said. “Every community needs to remember their history; When you forget history, good, bad or indifferent, you are more likely to repeat it.”

Blowing Rock History Walk

O’Brien explains that various individuals, throughout the years, have contributed significantly to capturing the town’s history. He considers the upcoming Blowing Rock History Walk one of the

most important contributions BRHS will make to preserving the community’s heritage in recent years. “It is a marvelous way to bring our history to life,” he said.

The Blowing Rock History Walk will consist of 21 stations, each with a historical narrative and many with seating.

“We were looking for places and ways to bring Blowing Rock’s past to our visitors and the entire community,” O’Brien said. “We intentionally pulled many compelling aspects of our history that tell the story of our evolution and people, events, and places that have made Blowing Rock what it is today.”

The self-guided tour will begin on Laurel Lane near Main Street, taking visitors on a trip through

the town’s history. It will proceed to Broyhill Park, around its beautiful lake, and then back up

Laurel Lane to Main Street. The signs have QR codes so people can get more information on

each location. O’Brien said he also hopes the Blowing Rock Elementary school will use the

history walk for educational purposes and that it will draw in tourists looking for cultural and

heritage activities when traveling.

“This will be yet another community asset,” O’Brien said. “We believe a wide variety of people

will enjoy the walk, including families that have lived here for generations, newcomers, and

visitors. It will be one more thing for our visitors to do while in town, and we think it may help

move some of the crowd from Main Street into our beautiful park one block away. We envision

this will be a great place for picnics.”

On June 1, the town will celebrate Blowing Rock History Day. At this event, Mayor Charlie

Sellers, along with the BRHS and the Village Foundation, will host the ribbon cutting for the 21

stations of the History Walk. “The town of Blowing Rock is throwing a party,” said O’Brien.

“This is going to be a hell of a party,” he added.

The History Walk is a partnership between the town, the Blowing Rock Historical Society, and

the Blowing Rock Village Foundation. The town provided the land for the stations. The Blowing

Rock Village Foundation was the fundraising arm, soliciting individual contributions from local

families and organizations. BRHC significantly contributed to the funds required to build the

project, and its members authored the history walk content. O’Brien shared, “Dr. Barry Buxton

has been a very active participant in many of our recent initiatives and wrote over half of the

history walk narratives.”

Maintaining Two Historic Cottages; The Edgewood Cottage and The 1888 Museum

Historic home and gathering place for artists

Edgewood Cottage was the first home and studio of artist Elliott Daingerfield. Photo courtesy of BRHS.

Edgewood Cottage, located on Main street across from St. Mary’s of the Hills Episcopal Church, was the first home and studio of artist Elliott Daingerfield. Daingerfield spent his summers in Blowing Rock for more than 50 years and said he found a source of inspiration for his art in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Currently, Edgewood Cottage serves two crucial roles for BRHS. First, it houses the Artist in Residence Program in the late spring and summer months.

“This is such a great program,” said O’Brien. “It gives high country artists a chance to sell their art and to have it on display,” he added.

Operating daily, the Cottage now hosts exhibits telling the story of Blowing Rock’s development and personalities through the ages. Photo by Lonnie Webster

During the 15-week program, rotating artists create their own personal art gallery inside the Edgewood Cottage for one week. While some artists set up easels and paint, all of the artists interact with the visitors and sell their work. This program draws more than 6,000 visitors a summer to the historic Edgewood Cottage. The 2023 Artists in Residence Program runs from May 27 to September 10.

The Edgewood Cottage was restored under the direction of BRHS, using the original architectural drawings Daingerfield sketched. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

For many years the Cottage sat empty after the Artists in Residence Program ended in September. Members of the BRHC decided they wanted to find more uses for the Cottage because it was such an outstanding asset. In 2021 they opened it up as a professionally curated museum; operating daily, the Cottage now hosts exhibits telling the story of Blowing

Rock’s development and personalities through the ages. The current exhibition is labeled “A Giving Village – The History of Philanthropy in Blowing Rock.

The 1888 Museum emphasizes Blowing Rock’s long history of supporting tourism. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

The Edgewood Cottage was restored under the direction of BRHS, using the original

architectural drawings Daingerfield sketched. The reconstruction was done using much of the original lumber and board. Completed in 2008, many people consider the home’s most interesting architectural feature: the four-room fireplace rebuilt from the original bricks. Inside the Cottage, the original sketch by Daingerfield of the floor plan design is on display.

1888 Museum Historical Hotel Cottage

One room in the museum is furnished similarly to what one would have rented in the Watauga Hotel. Photo courtesy of BRHS.

When Blowing Rock started as a resort community more than 125 years ago, the Watauga Hotel was built to take advantage of the growing tourism industry. Located in the middle of Main Street, where Memorial Park now sits, tourists came to escape the industrial life of late 19th-century American cities and the heat of lower elevations.

In 2020, the BRHS improved and completely re-curated the museum, adding an ADA compliant side porch facing Memorial Park and a second door. Photo by Lonnie Webster

In 1888, the Watauga Hotel was so popular they added several small cottages to the perimeter of the hotel property, where single rooms with room and board were rented for fifteen dollars a month. The 1888 Museum is one of the last remaining examples of these small cottages, which

the town purchased in 1939. Today the building serves as a museum that emphasizes Blowing Rock’s long history of supporting tourism. One room is furnished similarly to what one would have rented, complete with a wash basin and chamber pot. The second room features photos

and items from Blowing Rock’s early hotels, including Mayview Manor (1921-1966) and the Farm House Inn (1951-1998).

In 2020, the BRHS improved and completely re-curated the museum, adding an ADAcompliant side porch facing Memorial Park and a second door. “We will be doing more work on the cottage soon,” said O’Brien. “We want to ensure it is as similar to the Watauga Inn as possible.”

Capturing History

The BRHS uses various types of media to preserve and capture the history of Blowing Rock. Beginning in 2019, thousands of historical photos and documents have been digitized and made more easily accessible. Members of the BRHS continue to add photos each year. In 2022, more than 11,000 photographs and 550 historic postcards of old Blowing Rock were digitized.

Located in the middle of Main Street, where Memorial Park now sits, The Watauga Hotel was built to take advantage of the growing tourism industry. Photo courtesy of BRHS.

The program, “Blowing Rock in Transition,” is a photographic record of the evolving changes to

Main Street and Valley Boulevard. Every two years, photos of buildings and events on those

two streets are compiled, creating a record of our wonderful village, and its changes, over time.

The program, started in 2009 by the former Blowing Rocket Editor Jerry Burns, is continued

today by BRHS board member and photographer Lonnie Webster.

In addition to preserving historical photos and documents, BRHS is tracing its historical roots

through video production. Last year, Barry Buxton, in a joint project with BRHS and the

Blowing Rock Civic Association, created a video titled “A Village Tapestry.”

“I identified eight topics and vignettes and produced a video about each,” Buxton said. “I

chose topics that were interesting and fun for people.”

The historical narrative, shot on location, was a big success with two public showings. Buxton was encouraged to do another series after the success of the first.

“I decided to create a video called “Queens of Blowing Rock,” he said.

The video will showcase eight women who made substantial contributions to Blowing Rock.

“Some of these stories were lost to the fog of time, and their story may not be prominent,” Buxton added. “As I identify the women, I get into their lives and their psyche and understand who they were, what motivated them, and where their passion was.”

St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church has been identified by the Historic Marker Program as a site of significance. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

Buxton plans to shoot and edit the video over the summer and is planning for an August debut.

While the videos are mainly Buxton’s projects, he works with the BRHS to locate documents

and historical photos to help illustrate the stories. The Broyhill Family Foundation is the underwriter for the associated costs.

Collaborative Initiatives

The BRHS, in collaboration with the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM), brings

Blowing Rock’s history to life with two educational resources; the Historic Marker Program and

a history museum exhibition.

Downtown Blowing Rock Historic Marker Program:

Dating back to 1912, Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church has been marked for historical significance. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

This program recognizes buildings and sites within the community of Blowing Rock that contributes to Blowing Rock’s historical culture and charm. The mission of this program is to assist in educating the public about the rich history of Blowing Rock while adding distinction to individual homes, commercial buildings, and sites of significance.

Large red oval markers are displayed at the chosen locations of historical significance, identifying the year of initial construction, the original owner or builder, and key elements of the

property’s significance. The marker committee has identified over 125 properties in the downtown area alone that are at least 50 years old.

The property of the historic Blowing Rock Ice House has served many purposes. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

A map containing all of the historical markers is available at the Blowing Rock Chamber of

Commerce, also one of the historic marker sites. The Chamber is housed in the former Miller Robbins House, constructed in 1903 for the family of Cicero Miller, owner of Miller General Mercantile. In 1919, Blowing Rock mayor and civic leader Grover C. Robbins, Sr., and his wife Lena, Cicero Miller’s daughter, acquired the home. Currently serving as home to the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Miller / Robbins house is also a visitor’s center and is open to the public.

The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum Exhibition:

The BRHS, in collaboration with the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, houses a

permanent exhibition exploring the history of the town of Blowing Rock and its place in the

High Country.

Blowing Rock has many stories to tell, and a section of this exhibition is periodically refreshed

to focus on different areas of Blowing Rock’s history. This year, BRHS is undertaking a

substantial exhibit refresh. Residing in the Museum’s upstairs gallery, the exhibit is named

Stevens Gallery in honor of the cofounder of BRHS, Virginia (“Ginny”) & David Stevens of the

Blowing Rock Historical Society.

Shaping History

A tremendous number of people shaped and continue to shape the history of Blowing Rock, too many to mention. The recent leaders, who made significant contributions to preserving and documenting the town’s history, stand on the shoulders of pioneers who came before them, including Grover Robbins Sr., Dr. Davant, and the Broyhill, Robbins, Tate, Harper, Bernhart, and Cannon families.

Virginia “Ginny” Stevens

Virginia “Ginny” Stevens, co-founder of the Blowing Rock Historical Society. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

The co-founder of the Blowing Rock Historical Society, Stevens was once described in “Our

State” magazine as the “sprightly attendant at the tiny white cottage-turned history museum

adjacent to the town’s picturesque Memorial Park.” For many years, Ginny Stevens diligently

worked with the BRHS to preserve and promote Blowing Rock’s history; she also spent a great deal of time working at the 1888 Museum (housed in the last remaining cottage of the historic Watauga Hotel.) Under Ginny’s leadership, the BRHS restored and opened the Edgewood Cottage, home of artist Elliott Daingerfield.

After her death in 2010, The Friends of Ginny Stevens Committee was formed, memorializing and showing appreciation for Stevens’ contributions to the town. The committee petitioned the Blowing Rock Town Council to give Chestnut Street her name, and in June 2018, they were ready to dedicate the street. Ginny Stevens Lane runs in front of the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum and along the side of Edgewood Cottage.

Jerry Burns

Known as “Mr. Blowing Rock,” Jerry Burns donated all of his collections of photos and archives to the BRHS. Photo by Lonnie Webster

Jerry Burns, who died in 2010, played such an essential role in preserving the history of

Blowing Rock that each year the Blowing Rock Historical Society celebrates his life and

dedication to Blowing Rock with Jerry Burns Day. Known locally as “Mr. Blowing Rock,” Burns

was the editor, chief writer, and photographer for the Blowing Rocket for 44 years. He was also

active in numerous civic, religious, and community organizations, including Rumple Memorial

Presbyterian Church, the Blowing Rock Stage Company, the Blowing Rock Historical Society,

the Blowing Rock Hospital, and Blowing Rock Fire & Rescue, among others.

Each year, the BRHS celebrates Jerry Burns’s life and dedication to Blowing Rock with Jerry Burns Day on June 18. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

Jerry Burns, who died in 2010, played such an essential role in preserving the history of Blowing Rock. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

“Jerry was a native of Blowing Rock, and the town’s history was very important to him,” said

his widow, Janice Burns. “He had lots of stories of growing up in town and lots of fun. At the

Blowing Rocket, he did a lot of historical articles about the history of Blowing Rock. When he

retired, he donated all of his collections of photos and archives to the Blowing Rock Historical

Society. He loved his town, and the history was really important to him.”

Joseph Dulaney

Joseph Dulaney is the grandson of artist Elliott Daingerfield. Photo by Lonnie Webster

Dulaney is the grandson of artist Elliott Daingerfield. “He has made tremendous contributions to BRHS through his efforts and insights into our history,” O’Brien said. “He shares his family history in honor of his grandfather, which is one more way we can bring Blowing Rock’s history

to life.”

On Main Street, one can tour the restored Edgewood Cottage, the Impressionist artist’s

first home, and the artist’s studio in Blowing Rock. Daingerfield spent more than 50 years

traveling between Blowing Rock and New York until his death in 1932. In 2017, a life-size

bronze of the Elliott Daingerfield was unveiled to the public. Dulaney, bearing a remarkable resemblance to his grandfather, was the model for the period-style sculpture. Dulaney is a lifelong resident of Blowing Rock.

Mayor Charlie Sellers

Mayor Charlie Sellers speaks at the Symphony by the Lake at Chetola. Photo by Lonnie Webster.

Whether it’s leading the Fourth of July Parade, emceeing the Jerry Burns Day Ceremony, or cutting the ribbon at a new business, it’s unlikely you will find a bigger supporter of the town of

Blowing Rock than Charlie Sellers. Sellers is a Blowing Rock native and is the current Mayor of Blowing Rock. He is a descendant of the Robbins Family and the grandson of the late Grover

Robbins Jr., who started the Chamber of Commerce in Blowing Rock in 1928 and is often credited with bringing the tourist trade to Blowing Rock. Grover Robbins Jr. also started the Blowing Rock attraction; In 2014, Sellers took over the attraction and has been the proprietor ever since. “Charlie Sellers has made a major contribution to leading BRHS,” O’Brien said. Sellers and his wife, Deatra, sponsor the Stevens Gallery exhibit in the Blowing Rock Art and Science Museum in honor of his grandfather. Sellers serves on the BRHS Board of Directors and is also a member of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Barry Buxton

Dr. Barry Buxton has been a teacher, researcher, publisher, editor, and community leader with extensive international experience. Photo by Lonnie Webster

Barry Buxton was born and raised in Blowing Rock. “It will always be my home,” he said. Buxton has been a teacher, researcher, publisher, editor, and community leader with extensive international experience. He served as the president of Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC. from 2010-2018. Prior to his tenure at the college, Buxton authored the book “A Village Tapestry, The History of Blowing Rock” in 1989. The book was reprinted several years ago by the BRHS and continues to be available for those wanting to gain engaging insight into the town’s colorful history.

Buxton joined BRHS in 2018 after retiring from Lees-McRae College and moving back to Blowing Rock.

“I was very proud of their work,” he said. “I wanted to help preserve the unique history of Blowing Rock. There is no other place like it,” he added.

When asked why he thought preserving history was important, Buxton replied, “Remember, Geroge Sanyayan said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” History is very, very important. We natives [of Blowing Rock] were concerned Blowing Rock’s history would go by the wayside if we didn’t document it.”

Buxton shares he is concerned that local history is very often the forgotten part of history.

“The Blowing Rock that you love would not be what it is today without the amazing people,

developments, and its natural beauty. I champion the notion that in our branding of Blowing

Rock, we emphasize that rich history and natural beauty go hand in hand. It is an excellent

combination for us to keep in mind going forward into the future.”

