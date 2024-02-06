Blowing Rock Chamber VP Completes First Year at Institute for Organization Management

Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that Cathy Barker, Vice President of Business Development, of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed her first year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at University of Arizona in Tucson.

Charles Hardin, President and CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber commented on this opportunity for Barker as she furthers her Chamber experience and gains the necessary knowledge to move forward in her career with the Chamber. Barker will be fast tracking her IOM education by attending the 2nd session of four this Summer at the University of Georgia in Athens. She just recently received a scholarship from the Western North Carolina Chamber Executives (WNCCE) for the program and couldn’t be more excited to attend in June.

“I really appreciate this opportunity and thank our Board of Directors and Charles for their support and encouragement as this will go a long way in my professional development and organizational management skills, necessary to advance in this organization,” Barker said. “I am proud to represent the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. I have made several new friends in the industry and they will be true assets for me down the road.”

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of associations, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at four different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants can enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.

Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.

