Blowing Rock Chamber Seeks Home Professionals for Annual Spring Home Show

BLOWING ROCK, NC — The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor registrations for its Home Show on Thursday, June 11, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Blowing Rock School.

Presented by Peak Sanitation, the Home Show provides an opportunity for businesses to showcase their services to a targeted audience of consumers.

The Chamber is currently seeking home service professionals, including realtors, builders, contractors, roofers, painters, electricians, plumbers, interior designers, landscape professionals, home organizers, and other related businesses to:

Connect with homeowners ready to renovate, build, or improve their homes

Showcase products and services

Increase visibility through Chamber marketing efforts Vendor space is limited. Businesses can reserve their booth by visiting LoveBlowingRock.com or contacting Brooke Rule, brooke@blowingrock.com.