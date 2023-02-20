Blowing Rock Chamber Hosts Party for Residential Members

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Zellner’s Party Barn to celebrate the residential members of the chamber.

Joyce Zellner, an ambassador on the Blowing Rock Chamber’s membership committee, held the event at her Party Barn in Blowing Rock. “These socials are a great way to get to know more people,” Zellner said. “We [The Blowing Rock Chamber membership committee] plan these get-togethers so that the current residential members get a chance to meet with the members new to the community. It is a social opportunity to plug the new members in and to share information about some of the organizations in the area. Most of our residential members are looking for opportunities to make a difference in this community.”

“Residential members play an important role in the community and the Chamber,” said membership director Cathy Barker. “Joining the chamber as a residential member is really a wonderful way to connect with the local business community and other like-minded individuals,” she said. Our residential members are often retirees who have a wealth of knowledge and backgrounds in almost every industry. They are able to contribute so much to this area.”

The cost for becoming a residential member is $100 for individuals or $125 for couples. Membership includes invitations to networking and educational events, a member-to-member discount card, volunteer and committee opportunities, and weekly e-newsletter communications. For more information on becoming a member, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

