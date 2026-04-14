Blowing Rock Chamber Announces New Chapter for Symphony by Chetola Lake

Blowing Rock, NC — The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce today announced an exciting new venue for one of the region’s most beloved annual events. Within the hills of our beloved mountains the community will now experience this outstanding event at Appalachian Ski Mountain.

Founded in 1987, the Symphony has been hosted at Chetola Resort for nearly four decades, becoming a signature experience for Blowing Rock and a cherished tradition for residents and visitors alike. The Chamber expresses its deep appreciation for Chetola’s longstanding partnership, collaboration, and role in shaping the event’s success.

“This event simply would not be what it is today without Chetola,” said Ellen Harrell Board Chair for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “We are incredibly grateful for the history we’ve built together, and the memories created since 1987. We also look forward to our future and building new memories for our community as we work to enhance our attendee experience for the future.

As the event continues to grow and evolve, the Chamber has made a strategic decision to relocate the Symphony to Appalachian Ski Mountain beginning in 2026. This move reflects a long-term vision to enhance the overall experience, expand opportunities, and ensure the continued success of the Symphony for years to come.

“It’s a privilege for Appalachian Ski Mtn to join the Blowing Rock Chamber in hosting this signature musical event that means so much to the residents and visitors of the High Country” shared Resort President Brad Moretz. “We are excited to add our natural amphitheater setting and Blue Ridge Mountain views to this premier summer event.”

The Symphony remains a cornerstone of Blowing Rock’s summer season, bringing together the community for an unforgettable evening of music, fellowship, and mountain charm. The Chamber looks forward to building on this strong foundation while introducing new elements that will elevate the experience in its next chapter.

Additional details, including the 2026 venue and event enhancements, tickets sales, and lodging options will be available at LoveBlowingRock.com