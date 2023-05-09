Blowing Rock Celebrates Second Year as Tree City, USA

By Kris Testori

The Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission (BRAAC) , alongside the Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation staff planted two trees in Broyhill Park today in celebration of the town’s second year as a Tree City USA Partner.

This program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. It also gives them an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents, visitors, and the entire country that they’re committed to the mission of environmental change.

BRAAC’s mission is to promote and enhance the natural beauty of the mountain landscape by providing input and advice to the Blowing Rock Staff and Town Council to help preserve and protect publicly maintained spaces.

