Blowing Rock Candidates’ Forum Happening at 5:30 p.m. this Evening at the Blowing Rock School Auditorium

Blowing Rock Town Council candidates and Mayor Charlie Sellers will all be present this evening at 5:30 p.m. for the Blowing Rock Candidates’ Forum happening at the Blowing Rock School auditorium.

The evening will feature candidates speaking on issues that are important to the Blowing Rock community, as well as musical entertainment from Ben Parker and Owen Parker from 5-5:30 p.m. for those that arrive early. There will be complimentary popcorn and even a best-dressed contest for Most Patriotic Blowing Rock School Student. Students that are participating in the contest need to have their parents accompanying them and stay for the entire event. Each student will be entered into a contest to win a $50 gift card from The Speckled Trout.

Mayor Sellers is running unopposed for re-election this year. There are four candidates running for three seats on the Blowing Rock Town Council. Nancy Pitts Collins, Pete Gherini, incumbent Doug Matheson and Melissa Pickett are seeking election to the town council.

If there are any questions that you would like these candidates to address, you can email them to Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Charles Hardin at [email protected] The candidates’ forum is hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Leadership Challenge Alumni.

