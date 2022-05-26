Blowing Rock Art & History Museum to Host Summer Luncheon Featuring Rebecca Vizard

Rebecca Vizard presenting an example of a hand-made pillow by B. Viz Design. Photo Courtesy of Blowing Rock Art & History Museum

BRAHM (Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) is pleased to welcome textile artist and entrepreneur Rebecca Vizard as the 2022 Summer Luncheon speaker. The Luncheon will take place at Blowing Rock Country Club on Friday, June 24. Doors to the Clubhouse open at 10:15 am and the lecture will begin at 11:00 am.

Entrepreneur, author, and antique textile pillow designer, Rebecca Vizard is based in the small Delta town of St. Joseph, Louisianna and regularly bounces from the idyllic country life to the hustle and bustle of the big city. Over the last 30 years, her enterprising endeavors have afforded her the option of both lifestyles. From her children’s clothing line to her tenure as an interior designer, to her current work designing and constructing bespoke antique textile pillows, she appreciates the contrast of both cultures. She is also the author of Once Upon A Pillow (published by Pointed Leaf Press) which is a visually stunning tome that weaves a magical story of textiles, creativity, and tenacity.

Rebecca’s work with these exotic materials has taken her around the world, but a large part of her mission has always been to help her hometown community. Everything is restored and repurposed by a team of seamstresses in St. Joseph where she also opened her first retail location to fuel economic growth. In addition to pillows, the store features unexpected items sourced from stateside and international artisans. Recently, a second outpost opened in New Orleans with her daughter, Sarah, in charge of sales and custom design orders. As the next generation comes into the fold, it will be exciting to see what new territory B. Viz Design will cover.

The annual Summer Luncheon is a fundraiser for the Museum. To learn more about this year’s Luncheon and to register, please visit BlowingRockMuseum.org/offerings/luncheon-2022 or call 828-295-9099.

BRAHM (Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) is an art and history museum nestled in the mountains of North Carolina. Open to the public in 2011, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections.

BRAHM is located in downtown Blowing Rock and is open to the public, free of charge, Tues. – Sat. 11-5 and, beginning May 1, Sun. 11-4.

