Bass Lake Sidewalk Ribbon Cutting Postponed Until Further Notice

The ribbon-cutting event celebrating the completion of the sidewalk connecting Main Street to Bass Lake and the Blue Ridge Parkway that was scheduled for today, January 11, at 4:30 p.m., has been postponed until further notice, according to Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox.

Fox said that the Town of Blowing Rock decided to postpone the event due to COVID-19 protocols.

The final cost of the work was $1.25 million and 80% of that was paid for by an E-FLAP (Eastern Federal Lands Access Program) Grant. The remaining total of approximately $250,000 was paid for by the town.

Planning for the project began back in 2014 and took about six years to acquire all of the necessary easements from private property owners as well as working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the National Park Service to get the proper permits for construction on state and federal land.

