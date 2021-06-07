Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage Presents High Country Modern Quilt Guild Beginning June 7

Over 25 different talented artists will show their work to include oils, pastels, watercolor, mixed-media, fiber-art, pottery, leather works and turned-wood creations. Fiber-artist Susan Sharpe finished her week at the Cottage on Sunday and is followed by the High Country Modern Quilt Guild beginning today, June 7.

With a current membership of 25 quilters, the Guild’s mission is to support and encourage the growth and development of modern quilting through art, education, and community. Eight members have been juried to present this week at Edgewood Cottage. Their work will include modern design quilts, wall hangings, handbags, baskets and fiber arts. Come learn more about the Guild and these eight artists this week at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

This free weekly art program presents regional juried artists from May 29 through September 19.

For more information, visit www.artistsatedgewood.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

