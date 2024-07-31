America’s Favorite Cowboys “Riders In The Sky” are Coming to Tweetsie Railroad August 10 & 11

Once again, Tweetsie Railroad is hosting Grammy Award-winning Riders In The Sky (a.k.a “America’s Favorite Cowboys”) for a weekend of Western music and comedy performances, August 10 and 11.

“This is one music performance you don’t want to miss,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “Riders In The Sky are very talented musicians. They bring lots of energy, laughs, and their spirit is infectious.”

America’s Favorite Cowboys include Ranger Doug, guitarist and yodeler; Too Slim, bass player and star comedian; Woody Paul, King of the Cowboy Fiddlers; and master accordionist Joey “the Cow Polka King,” the band has been sharing the “Cowboy Way” with audiences of all ages – in all 50 states and 10 countries, from Carnegie Hall to Tweetsie Railroad!

Performances are noon and 3 pm on both days. Shows are included with a general park daytime admission ticket. Seating is first come, first served and no reservations are required.

For more information on upcoming events, ticket prices and more visit Tweetsie.com.

About Riders In The Sky

Riders In The Sky are the first and only exclusively Western group to win a Grammy and the only Western group to join the Grand Ole Opry. In 2002, the band released the CD “Ridin’ the Tweetsie Railroad”, which featured classic railroad songs as well as several original compositions honoring the theme park. For more details about Riders In The Sky, including discography, awards and tour dates, visit RidersInTheSky.com.

