Alair Homes Supports the Hunger and Health Coalition 

Blowing Rock, NC – Each year during the holiday season Alair™ Homes partners with the Hunger and Health Coalition and other local business leaders and community residents to give back to the High Country community through their annual Alair Community Challenge event.

“In our community, living better starts with ensuring that everyone has access to the food they need. As we work to build a happier, healthier High Country, let’s come together to put meals on every table this holiday season.”, shared Alair Homes Partner, Jeff Smith.

The Hunger and Health Coalition (HHC) helps to relieve poverty in a compassionate manner through food and medicine. Above all, the HHC believes that food is medicine. Equipped with a team of registered dieticians, the HHC helps to empower the community through knowledge and education. They provide nutritional counseling, recipes and cooking classes to help not only the health of their community, but their overall wellness.

Alair’s ongoing partnership with The Hunger and Health Coalition is part of Alair’s company-wide initiative, Alair Cares, a locally powered community give-back program. In 2023, Alair locations gave back $750,000 dollars and 1,600 hours of community service through this program.

“We know we would not be able to build up our local communities without the support of other local leaders, ” said Alair Homes Partner, Jeff Smith. We are challenging other leaders in our community to join us in the fight to end food insecurity by dropping off a holiday meal bag at one of the supporting locations throughout the High Country.”

​Holiday meal bags should include items like stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, peas, carrots, and green beans. This year’s goal is to provide a minimum of 100 holiday meals to local families.

Drop off Locations:

3 Rivers Building Supply – 152 Mack Hampton Rd, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Mountain Lumber – 9877 NC-105, Banner Elk, NC 28604

The community challenge begins Wednesday, November 15th and ends on Monday, December 13th.

Courtesy of Alair Homes.

