4 Forty Four Celebrates A New Chapter of Blowing Rock’s History

By Megan Bullock

Since 2018, Kevin and Lillie Troyer, owners of 4 Forty Four Construction in Blowing Rock, have strategized over the best use of a 5-acre historical parcel they own on 321 in Blowing Rock, near the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The question that was begging to be answered seemed simple: “What would be the best way to act as good stewards of this land?” They had several dream projects over the years, most notably being the Village on the Headwaters Tree House project.

With the disruptions of Covid in 2020-2021, the Troyer’s decided to take a conscious pause to reflect on the land and what it meant to them both personally and professionally. “We knew we acquired a piece of Blowing Rock’s history and we truly wanted to honor a once bustling amenity that served both locals and tourists alike,” Kevin Troyer said. Upon reflection, the Troyer’s decided to focus their attention on building 4 Forty Four’s new office, which was the initial intent to be Phase 1 of their dream project.

The original Ranch Motel and Restaurant, built in the late 40s, and owned by Kenneth and Ruth Forbes, featured ‘35 acres of quiet, 18 deluxe rooms, and a famous restaurant, serving all day.’ The motel changed owners several times over the years and in the 80’s became the New River Inn and Riverwood Restaurant. When the motel and restaurant closed its doors for the last time in the 90’s, the service station became the popular Queen’s Candy Kitchen.

On May 30th, Kevin and Lillie hosted a reflection ceremony inside that building and were honored to invite some past employees and clients of the service station, motel, and restaurant. Included in the guest list were lifelong Blowing Rock residents who fondly remember the property. Kevin had the opportunity to introduce his neighbor Roy Gryder, who worked at the service station when he was in high school. Roy spoke caringly of the Forbes’ and how “Mama Ruth” was very good to her employees. Ruby Walters, a former waitress, also recalled how wonderful the Forbes were and that “it was the best job she ever had.” The Forbes’ then sold the property to Jim and Mary Douglas O’Dell. Lynn Lawrence, 4 Forty Four’s office administrator and Blowing Rock native, reminisced about her first job as a waitress in the restaurant from 1968-1971 and affectionately referenced Mr. O’Dell as “Uncle Jim.” During the 90’s, the building operated as a candy store. Cathy Barker of the Blowing Rock Chamber, shared how she and her brother would walk to the store to buy little bags of chocolate covered pretzels and would eat them all the way home.



The ceremony certainly provided a way to not only reflect on the past but to celebrate the future. Kevin shared that in 2018, when he and Lillie brought several members of their team over to the land to have a conversation about potentially building their office there in the future, he vividly remembers Lynn getting emotional. She pointed over toward the old Ranch Motel and Restaurant and she said “my first job I ever had was right there and the last job I’ll ever have is right here.”

After honoring the property and its history in May, 4 Forty Four recently removed the old service station to build their new office in the same footprint. “Blowing Rock is where we planted our roots, grew our family, and intentionally established our business these past 22 years,” said Lillie Troyer. “This new office will provide a central home for our team, clients and guests but will also showcase how incredibly fortunate we are to steward a portion of Blowing Rock’s history,” said Kevin. “We aim to preserve as much as we can from the past, while breathing new life into this growing community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

