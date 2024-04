Southbound 321 at 7:58 pm.

Since April 11th, all four lanes of 321 have been closed after a weather related rock slide.

Around 7:55 pm tonight the NC-DOT opened all four lanes of 321.

The NC-DOT had a very difficult task to secure the side of the mountain and protect motorists.

According to Blowing Rock mayor Charlie Sellers, “The department of transportation did a wonderful job, they protected the safety of the citizens and our guests.”

Blowing Rock Police packing up the cones and barriers as they reopen 321 north and south bound lanes at Green Hill Road.

The location of the rockslide 8:02 pm.

Picture from April 12 of rock slide.

