2026 WinterFest Cancelled due to Extreme Icy Conditions

Provided by: Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

Blowing Rock, NC – Due to the extreme icy conditions, the weekend forecast and the winter storm warning the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel WinterFest 2026. The Cancelled events are:

– Polar Plunge

– Rotary Chili Challenge

– Speckled Trout Beer Garden

– Cocoa and Hayrides

The Chamber made the decision based on a philosophy of “safety first” for participants and guests.

The ice sculptures will be placed on Friday and available to stroll, view, and snap a few selfies! The Live Ice Sculpture Demo will take place from 12-4 on Saturday at Memorial Park.

Ticket holders are being notified by the Chamber.