2026 WinterFest Cancelled due to Extreme Icy Conditions

Provided by: Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce
Blowing Rock, NC – Due to the extreme icy conditions, the weekend forecast and the winter storm warning the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel WinterFest 2026. The Cancelled events are:
– Polar Plunge
– Rotary Chili Challenge
– Speckled Trout Beer Garden
– Cocoa and Hayrides
The Chamber made the decision based on a philosophy of “safety first” for participants and guests.
The ice sculptures will be placed on Friday and available to stroll, view, and snap a few selfies! The Live Ice Sculpture Demo will take place from 12-4 on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Ticket holders are being notified by the Chamber.
