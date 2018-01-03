Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 9:44 am

2018-2019 FY Budget Town Council Planning Retreat, 1/25

Solicitation for Discussion Topics

The Town of Beech Mountain Town Council is holding their first annual planning retreat on Thursday, January 25th, 2018 in Town Council Chambers at 403 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, NC 28604.

As part of the budget planning retreat process, this year Town Council is accepting submissions for discussion topics. These ideas will be listed out and submitted to the Town Council prior to their discussions. For full consideration, submissions should include your discussion idea(s) along with your name, address, phone number, and email in case clarification is needed regarding your topic.

Individuals interested in submitting discussion topics should submit their ideas to Town Manager, Tim Holloman, atmanager@townofbeechmountain.com or Town Clerk, Jennifer Broderick, at clerk@townofbeechmountian.com. The Town Manger and Town Clerk will also be accepting submissions via hand delivery or by mail addressed to their attention at 403 Beech Mountain Parkway Beech Mountain, NC 28604.

Submissions will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. January 19, 2018. Please contact Town Hall at 828-387-4236 if you have further questions.

Capitol to Host Photography Exhibit on 19th Century Life in Western N.C., 1/18

RALEIGH, N.C. – Isolation. The immense mountains of western North Carolina made life difficult for early regional settlers. Telling its story with objects, labels, and striking high resolution photographs, “The Mountains Are Calling: At Home in Western North Carolina” utilizes the scenery around the Vance Birthplace State Historic Site to explore facets of life in the North Carolina mountains from c.1790 to c.1830. The exhibit opens Jan. 8 at the North Carolina State Capitol. Without the railroad and with hazardous roads only accessible by wagons, mountain settlements remained isolated for most of the 19th century. Slow economic growth and separation from the rest of the state encouraged the perception of an uneducated southern Appalachia. But regional remoteness actually inspired education, independence, determination, and inventiveness. This exhibit uses photographs to highlight aspects of daily life — from child rearing to wood working — and works to contextualize the Vance family and the enslaved people who lived and worked on the property. The Capitol will host an exhibit opening with photographer Dr. Brenda Scott at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18. Light refreshments will be provided, and admission is free. The exhibit was produced by Vance Birthplace State Historic Site, the North Carolina State Capitol, and photographer Dr. Brenda Scott. It is free to view, and will be on display in the Capitol Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 8 through April 2018 Dr. Brenda Scott is an art photographer based in Durham, N.C. She has been taking photographs since elementary school. Also trained as a cellist and an organologist (one who specializes in the history and development of musical instruments), she worked as a curator of a small musical instrument museum for just over 10 years before becoming a freelance photographer and cellist. Scott earned her doctorate at the University of Oxford (Somerville College) and holds degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill, Auburn University, and the Academy of Art University. For more information on Dr. Scott, visit her website at www.brendascottarts.com. For additional information on the Capitol or this exhibit, visit NCStateCapitol.org or call (919) 733-4994. The State Capitol is located at 1 East Edenton Street, Raleigh and is administered by the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Women’s Rally on Raleigh

“Like so many others, I needed today. I needed to see thousands of faces – diverse, beautiful, determined faces of my neighbors coming together…individually we are one drop, but together, an ocean. I am proud of our city. I am hopeful for our state.” – Shannon B. , Women’s March on Raleigh 2017 Happy New Year, Friend. Today, we raise our glasses to hope, persistence, and justice. A year ago, the Women’s Marches flooded the country and the world. In Raleigh, over 17,000 women and allies poured into Moore Square, marking the beginning of a historic wave of political activism. Our elected leaders soon learned we did’t just march against institutional discrimination, gerrymandering , and spoils-system governance. We wrote, called, and intended to hold them accountable for it; when elections came, we ran for office and we voted. The tide is rising, and it’s time to remind the North Carolina General Assembly, Congress, and the president what North Carolinians stand for and against. Event Details Name: Women’s Rally On Rally

Theme: Women Leading The Resistance

Date: January 20, 2018.

Time: 9 AM Musician Activists. 10AM Speakers, Musicians, Artists

Location: Halifax Mall. SPREAD THE WORD!!! Donate: https://actionnetwork.org/fund raising/womens-rally-on-raleig h-fundraiser

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/event s/1611316172263531/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Women sMarchNC/

Twitter: @WomensMarchNC

Instagram: @womensrallync

Website: https://womensmarchonraleigh.o rg/

Hashtags: #RallyOnRaleigh #WomenMobilizeNC #WomenLead #WomenLeadingTheResistance Over the next 20 days, we need you to do 3 simple things: to spread the word, to make a cash donation to offset the event costs, and to show up and bring family and friends. Port-a-potties, permit fees, stage and sound system cost over $10,000 – join with us to pick up the tab for being on the right side of history. Donate: Women's Rally on Raleigh 2018 Once you give what makes you feel proud, ask another friend to join you. We're in this together. Time to get fired up! We rally! And when elections come, we vote! ONWARD! @WomensMarchNC ◈ FB: WomensMarchNC ◈ Want to join our list-serve? Email us at womensmarchonraleigh@gmail.com Together, we pledge t o defend and support communities under attack including women, immigrants, working families, Muslims, people of color, LGBTQ people, Jews, refugees, & people with disabilities; to fight the third attempt to institute a Muslim ban and to reject Islamophobia; to oppose the attacks on the transgender community; to support #metoo, holding people accountable for sexual assault, violence against women, and supporting survivors; to work for equal access to voting and voting rights, including challenging gerrymandering and voter suppression and disenfranchisement tactics, as well as supporting hand counted paper ballots and verified vote; support living wages, affordable health care, reproductive health care, paid family & sick leave child care, adequately funded public education, and common sense gun regulations; to support investment in our public schools, health care, safety, and infrastructure, and opposing Trump taxes; working to protect our air, water, and land; to oppose racially biased policing & mass incarceration, and deportations that tear apart families; to support DREAMers and fight for DACA.

Lees-McRae to Offer Certifications for Outdoor Enthusiasts

In partnership with Beech Mountain Resort and others, Lees-McRae to offer certifications for passionate outdoor enthusiasts in 2018 BANNER ELK, N.C. — The coming spring semester at Lees-McRae will also bring with it a slew of new outdoor-based certification courses students can take both on campus and off. Developed through the Lees-McRae Outdoor Recreation Management program (pending SACSCOC approval), students can optimize their classroom time by earning teaching certifications while accruing degree credit hours. In coordination with Beech Mountain Resort, students can acquire their National Ski Patrol Certification as well as a Ski and Snowboard Instructor Certification while completing three credit hours—the normal credit hour weight for most higher education courses. Beech Mountain Resort Director of Marketing and Lees-McRae alumna, Talia Freeman ’06, said the partnership was about growing the sports of skiing and snowboarding while offering an open career path for eventual graduates. “We are excited to grow this partnership with Lees-McRae and expose students to opportunities in the snow sports industry,” she said. For those who want to spend more time out of the snow and in the forest, the Outdoor Recreation Management program will also offer three other certifications through various external organizations. The program will host Wilderness First Aid, Wilderness First Responder and Leave No Trace Master Educator certification courses not only to students, but also to those community members interested. The courses are offered through nation-wide programs Landmark Learning, NOLS Wilderness Medicine and Leave No Trace. All programs seek to educate communities on safe and sustainable exploration of the outdoors. The certification course dates are as follows: Wilderness First Aid, April 7–8; Leave No Trace Master Educator, July 30–Aug. 3; Wilderness First Responder, Aug. 4–12. To learn more about the certification courses through Lees-McRae and the Outdoor Recreation Management program, visit: http://www.lmc.edu/academics/p rograms/outdoor-recreation-man agement/certifications.htm To learn more about the Outdoor Recreation Management program at Lees-McRae, visit: http://www.lmc.edu/academics/p rograms/outdoor-recreation-man agement/index.htm Beek eeping Class in Boone The Corporate and Continuing Education Division at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer “Intro to Beekeeping” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 16 to Feb. 6 at CCC&TI’s Watauga Campus in Boone, NC. The cost of the class is $21, which includes textbook. For more information, or to register, call 828-297-3811 . Watauga County Farmers’ Market Now Accepting Vendor Applications for the 2018 Season The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is now accepting vendor applications for the 2018 season until January 31, 2018. Application forms for New Vendors have been posted on the Market’s website. www. http://www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org. All applications are due with a $25.00 application fee and must be received no later than January 31, 2018. New Craft Vendor Applications are being considered for 2018 contingent on availability of space, selection through application process, and recommendations of the Craft Jury, which will be scheduled for early February 2018. Watauga County Farmers’ Market is a 100% producer-only market, meaning that all of the products sold at the market are made locally by our member vendors. Producers who reside and produce in Watauga County and the adjacent counties are eligible to apply to sell at the market. For additional information, feel free to contact, David Nicklaw, Market Manager, at info@wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org. Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 1/1- 1/7 Short List Wednesday, 1/3/18-Trivia at 7pm. Thursday, 1/4/18- -$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music featuring Max n’ Min with Bryan McCutchen at 7:30pm. Friday, 1/5/18-Live Music: Holden Bare at 7:30pm. Saturday, 1/6/18-Live Music: Searra Jade Trio at 7:30pm. Wednesday, 1/10/18-Trivia at 7pm. Thursday, 1/11/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music with Kyle Sigmon at 7:30pm. Friday, 1/12/18-Live Music: Angela Easterling Duo at 7:30pm. Saturday, 1/13/18-Live Music: Bryan Toney Trio at 7:30pm. Sunday, 1/14/18-Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet 12pm-2pm.

