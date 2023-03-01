The KG Ripple Effect Award: Cancer survivor Wayne Miller to be honored at Not So Gala, Gala, featuring bluegrass legend Sam Bush

BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC – Friday evening, March 3rd, will be a special one at Beech Mountain Resort, as the ski area hosts its first-ever Not So Gala, Gala to benefit the Colon Cancer Coalition, and honors the winner of the inaugural KG Ripple Effect Award.

The award recognizes someone with ties to colon cancer – a survivor, healthcare worker or volunteer – who exhibits strength, compassion and a commitment to community. It is named for Kelly-Grier Costin, a Beech Mountain Resort family member who passed away on March 19, 2021, after a spirited three-year battle with colon cancer.

Blowing Rock resident Wayne Miller, a 30-year colon cancer survivor with a history of service to multiple organizations in the High Country, is this year’s winner. After being diagnosed with cancer three decades ago, Miller and his family moved from Charlotte to his beloved mountains to begin his battle.

Miller had about 18 inches of his colon removed and beat the diagnosis. Since then, he’s dedicated his life to service, serving on the board of the Western Youth Network and donating to several local charities, including the annual Runs for Buns fundraiser at Beech Mountain.

Miller and his wife, Jenny, own three Footslogger stores in the High Country. Miller is one of eight people nominated for the award and all will be recognized and celebrated at the gala.

Headlining the event is bluegrass legend and cancer survivor Sam Bush, an inductee in the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame and a four-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year.

The Not So Gala, Gala also features a live auction from the High Country’s own Jesse Miller and takes place at Beech Mountain Brewing Company. As the name implies, attendees are encouraged to dress casually for this event.

Gala general admission tickets are $45 in advance, and VIP tickets are $125. VIP tickets include early admission, heavy hors d’oeuvres and private bar access. Click here for tickets. All proceeds benefit the Colon Cancer Coalition.

Runs for Buns takes place the next day on the slopes as skiers and snowboarders make as many runs as possible to raise funds for the cause. Runs for Buns is similar to a walk-a-thon or charity run. Individuals and teams get family and friends to pledge donations for every ski run they complete that day.

Non-skiers also participate by signing up, creating a fundraising team and getting donations. A full 100% of donations and registration fees go to the Colon Cancer Coalition. The odds of surviving colon cancer greatly increase with early detection and treatment. However, help is needed to increase screening rates because only 40% of colon cancers are found in early stages.For more details, go to www.BeechMountainResort.com or call (828) 387-2011.

