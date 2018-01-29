Snowman Building Competition, Snow Angel Decorating Contest Set for Feb. 3 at Beech

Published Monday, January 29, 2018 at 11:23 am

Do you want to build a snowman?

Grab your hat and gloves, head to Beech Mountain and get creative on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., for the Buckeye Recreation Center’s annual snowman building competition and, new this year, the inaugural snow angel decorating contest!

This family-friendly event will give you a chance to enjoy the outdoors and build the coolest snowman you can imagine. Work together to scoop up that fluffy white snow and bring your work of art to life. Make him tall, small, silly, traditional or just plain funny — it’s all up to you!

Participants are encouraged to bring props for their snowmen and snow angels will be painted with colored water.

The contest will take place from 10 a.m. to noon that Saturday at the sled hill next to Beech Mountain Town Hall. It’s free for all families and will include prizes and free hot chocolate.

beechrecreation.org or check out the results from last year’s competition.

Let’s see those creative minds at work!

Sled Hill Report:

We will be blowing snow this week and the weekend looks great for our annual Snowman-ia Building event. This event is free and open to everyone. Come out and construct the wildest and coolest snowman you can imagine! We will have colored water to help bring them alive! We will have 2 sleds to raffle off as well.

Sledding will be closed on the bobcat side of the hill but still open on bunny hill.

