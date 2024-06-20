Santa Visits Beech Mountain’s Farmers’ Market July 5th with Over 40 Vendors

Santa will HIKE through the Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market on Friday, July 5th from 2 – 6pm. FREE photo opportunities, children’s holiday craft/gift making station, plus patriotic temporary tattoos and spirit beads are all part of the fun up on Beech Mountain!

Over 40 vendors will showcase their local fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, ice cream, plants, flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, art, homemade crafts, jewelry, body and hemp products, farm raised beef/pork/eggs and much more.

Ample parking, Doggie Hospitality, Town Welcome Station and holiday music by “Just Chuck” add to your market experience. Before or after the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants. The first 100 attendees will receive a FREE market bag, white pine sapling “future Charlie Brown Christmas Tree” and some red, white and blue spirit beads to wear the next day at Beech Mountain’s Firework Show, Saturday, July 6th after dark. Please visit the Town Info Tent at the Market for tips on viewing the fireworks and last minute Hog Roast Ticket Sales.

“Last month our FREE Farm Animal Petting Zoo was the Market hit,” stated Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “The bunnies might give Santa a break so that he can shop for early holiday presents from our local farmers, artists and crafters. The Market is a great place to find unique gifts.”

Markets are held on the first Friday of the month, June – October, from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way). For more information (954)931-1810.

