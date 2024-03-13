Lineup Announced for 2024 Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series with Five Dates

North Carolina’s Beech Mountain Resort has announced the return of its annual outdoor concert series this summer. The series will kick off June 8 with performances by The String Cheese Incident and The Wood Brothers; followed by an extended Party on the Mountain weekend July 19-21 with NEEDTOBREATHE, Dispatch, Greensky Bluegrass, Yola, and Maggie Rose; with Sylvan Esso and Soccer Mommy rounding out the season on August 10.

Nestled in the picturesque North Carolina high country, Beech Mountain Resort is known as one of the region’s premier sites for outdoor recreation and entertainment. Last year, organizers successfully expanded summer concert series programming with the launch of Party on the Mountain––a three day long musical celebration featuring My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Dawes, JJ Grey & Mofro, and more. Organizers look forward to renewing the flagship concept for another season.

With plenty of opportunities to enjoy mountain biking, fishing, scenic lift rides, yoga, disc golf, and more, attendees are encouraged to make the most of their weekend with quintessential summer activities and on-site dining. To learn more about what Beech Mountain Resort has to offer this summer, visit beechmountainresort.com/summer/.

Advance tickets to Beech Mountain Resort Summer Concert Series start at $65 and are on sale starting Friday, March 15, with limited on-site lodging options available for reservation. Artist and venue presale opportunities will be available starting Thursday, March 14. For more information, and to stay up-to-date on all things Beech Mountain, visit beechmountainresort.com.

For media inquiries, contact Danielle Dror (danielle@teamvictorylap.com) at Victory Lap Media.

For sponsor inquiries, contact Talia Freeman (tfreeman@skibeech.com) at Beech Mountain Resort.

BEECH MOUNTAIN SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 2024 LINEUP

Sat. June 8 – The String Cheese Incident with The Wood Brothers

Fri. July 19 – NEEDTOBREATHE with Yola (Party on the Mountain)

Sat. July 20 – Dispatch with Maggie Rogers (Party on the Mountain)

Sun. July 21 – Greensky Bluegrass with TBA (Party on the Mountain)

Sat. August 10 – Sylvan Esso with Soccer Mommy

WHAT: Beech Mountain Resort Summer Concert Series

WHEN: June 8; July 19-21; August 10, 2024

WHERE: 1007 S Beech Mountain Pkwy, Beech Mountain, NC 28604

TICKETS:

Single Day – $65 GA / $250 VIP

Party on the Mountain – $65 GA / $250 VIP (Single Day)

Party on the Mountain – $175 GA / $675 VIP (Weekend)

TICKET PURCHASE LINK: tixr.com/groups/beechmountainresort

EVENT WEBSITE: beechmountainresort.com/summer-concert-series/

