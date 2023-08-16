Getting “Corny” at the Farmers’ Market

On Friday, September 1st at the Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market expect a little more “corning around” than usual.

As our local farmers show off their summer produce, the Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire and Police Departments will toss it up during the Town’s Annual Cornhole Challenge. In addition, Mookie’s Kettle Korn will give away 100 Free Samples to celebrate the corn harvest.

35 vendors will showcase their local fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, art, homemade crafts, woodwork, jewelry, body and hemp products, farm raised beef/pork and much more.

Ample parking, Doggie Hospitality, Town Welcome Station and music add to your market experience. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants. The 1st 100 attendees will receive a FREE market bag.

“The Police Department currently possesses the trophy,” stated Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “We invite everyone to come out and root for our 1st Responders and play some cornhole. Challenge is scheduled for 4pm.”

Markets are held on the first Friday of the month, June – October, from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way).

For information, please contact Sandy at (954)931-1810.

Courtesy of Beech Mountain, NC Farmer’s Market.

