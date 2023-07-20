Celebrate National Farmers Market Week Up on Beech Mountain

We will be celebrating National Farmers Market Week on Friday, August 4th at the Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market.

35 vendors will showcase their local fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, art, homemade crafts, jewelry, body and hemp products, farm raised beef/poultry/eggs and much more.

Ample parking, Doggie Hospitality, Town Welcome Station, and music add to your market experience. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants. The first 100 attendees will receive a FREE market bag and we will have “fresh salsa” to sample while it lasts.

“Our summer produce is here, and we are highlighting TOMATOES,” stated Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “National Farmers Market Week is a great time to let your local farmers and artists know how much you appreciate them and all their efforts.”

Markets are held on the first Friday of the month, June – October, from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way).

For information, please contact Sandy at (954)931-1810.

Courtesy of Town of Beech Mountain

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

