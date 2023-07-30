Celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week Up On Beech Mountain On Friday, August 4

Photos submitted.

Beech Mountain will be celebrating National Farmers’ Market Week on Friday, August 4 at the Farmers’ Market.

35 vendors will showcase their local, fresh, and organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, art, homemade crafts, jewelry, body and hemp products, farm-raised beef, poultry, and eggs, and so much more.

Ample parking, doggie hospitality, music, and the Town Welcome Station add to the market experience. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of the restaurants.

The first 100 attendees will receive a free market bag, and there will be fresh salsa to sample while it lasts.

“Our summer produce is here, and we are highlighting tomatoes,” stated Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “National Farmers’ Market Week is a great time to let your local farmers and artists know how much you appreciate them and all their efforts.”

Markets are held on the first Friday of the month, June through October, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way). For more information, please contact Sandy at 954-931-1810.

Courtesy of the Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market.

