Boston Lead Singer Tommy DeCarlo Playing a Free Show at Famous Brick Over Pizzeria on Friday Evening

By Nathan Ham

A special concert by Tommy DeCarlo, the legendary lead vocalist for the band Boston, will be happening this Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria in Beech Mountain. Local band The Collectives will open for him beforehand with music starting at 5 p.m.

There is no cover charge for the show, and in addition to the great selection of drinks and food from the pizzeria, there will be bounce houses for kids to play in and some food trucks on site. Jimmie Accardi, co-owner of the Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria, asks that you refrain from bringing any outside food or beverages to the show.

This is not the first time that Tommy DeCarlo has played a show at Beech Mountain.

“Kate (Gavenus) from the TDA brought him up here years ago, I wasn’t that familiar with him at the time, but he blew the roof off up here,” Accardi said. “I got in touch with his son, Tommy Jr., and we tried to do something last summer, but with COVID we couldn’t pull it off so we rescheduled it for this year.”

Accardi said he is expecting anywhere from 500 to 1,000 folks to show up for the outdoor concert.

“Bring your own chairs to sit in, we will have picnic tables and some outdoor seating but I recommend bringing some type of outdoor seating,” Accardi said.

The night will continue after the music ends with a special showing of the movie Independence Day starting around 8:45 p.m.

Jimmie and Johnny Accardi have been along for the ride since the beginning of the Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria. Their mother, Elena Kontinos, owned and operated the restaurant for 27 years, beginning in 1989, before the two brothers recently purchased it from their mother.

The pizzeria is located at 402 Beech Mountain Parkway and is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

