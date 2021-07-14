Beech Mountain’s Mile High Bourbon Society Hosting Bourbon and Bacon Fundraiser July 16

The Beech Mountain Bourbon Society invites everyone to come out to its annual Bourbon and Bacon fundraiser this Friday, July 16, starting at 6 p.m.

Bourbon and Bacon is a yearly fundraiser of the Beech Mountain Bourbon Society. Beech Mountain Bourbon Society hosts a Premium Tasting Room at the Inn where guests can purchase a $75 ticket of which all proceeds go directly to charity. The room features bourbons that are difficult or impossible to find in North Carolina.

The Beech Alpen Inn Restaurant will feature Bourbon and Bacon Tasting tickets of four bourbons from their top shelf. Tickets for this tasting are $40 with $5 going to our charity.

Guests in attendance will also be treated to live music from The Sinners outside at Beech Alpen Inn’s gazebo. In case of inclement weather, the music will be moved inside. The Sinners are from Winston-Salem and play a wide variety of music.

Bourbons donated by society members for the room include: Elmer T. Lee from Buffalo Trace, Makers Mark 101, Revival made from heirloom Johnny Red Corn from High Wire Distillery out of Charleston, South Carolina, and Heaven Hill 7 Year only found in the state of Kentucky.

A live auction will commence between sets of the band and includes the following items:

A bottle of Weller 12 Year Old and a bottle of Blanton’s (Both from Buffalo Trace and very hard to find.)

An NC state made out of bourbon barrel staves.

A getaway package from The Biltmore Estate.

A Yellow Brick Road pendant from Beech Mountain’s Land of Oz.

Silent auction items are in four different baskets full of all things fun and all things bourbon and bacon.

Bourbon and Bacon funds go to benefit the Adam Galleher Memorial Fund in Vilas. The fund was started by his parents when he passed away at a young age. The fund purchases musical instruments for Ashe, Avery and Watauga schools. They have also branched out into auto shop items, two things that Adam Galleher loved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

